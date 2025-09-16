Expand / Collapse search
FBI phone extractions, DNA testimony headline Day 7 of Ryan Routh trial

Digital forensics expert testifies about anti-Trump text messages found on suspect's phone

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph , Jake Gibson , Jennifer Johnson , Olivianna Calmes Fox News
Jurors in the federal trial of Ryan Routh — accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024 — heard new evidence Tuesday from FBI digital and DNA specialists, including alleged text messages blasting Trump and lab results tying Routh’s DNA to key items.

Routh’s witness list also narrowed. Before jurors entered, Routh, who is representing himself in the trial, told the court, "As far as I’m concerned, we’re going to exclude my son," confirming he will not call Oran Routh, who is in separate federal custody, as a witness. Judge Aileen Cannon noted he could not revisit that decision later.

Judge Cannon cut off both prosecutors and Routh multiple times Tuesday, at one point asking, "How much longer is this going to take?" She also reminded Routh to stop interrupting. When he complained, "I don’t have hot water and can’t shower … I won’t shower for a month," Cannon told him there were "proper administrative procedures … not piecemeal, as you have grown accustomed to."

TRUMP TRIAL CONTINUES WITH MORE FBI TESTIMONY AFTER RIFLE CALLED ‘PREPARED TO FIRE’

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

FBI Digital forensic examiner Jerry Llanes testified Tuesday for U.S. prosecutors that a Samsung phone recovered from Routh’s black Nissan Xterra had WhatsApp messages that included a Feb. 3, 2024, exchange with a contact saved as "Chinese hero to fight."

"I know it’s very different… I think Kennedy was killed from a hill… Certainly not an easy task. If I can help, just let me know what to do," Routh wrote.

In another chain with someone listed as "Ben," Routh texted: "What do you think of Trump?" 

Ben replied: "Not a fan." 

"I hate him," Routh responded. "Shan't get elected again."

And in a WhatsApp thread with "Captain Talk Recruiting," Routh said: "I think Trump will be a big problem for Ukraine … For sure, what an idiot. He needs to go away. He cancelled the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] for Iran. What an idiot. I hate him."

FLASHLIGHT, RIFLE, BACKPACKS: PROSECUTORS OUTLINE RYAN ROUTH’S ALLEGED SNIPER SETUP

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

Courtroom sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2025.  (Lothar Speer)

From another device, Llanes described images showing flight searches from Miami to Mexico and Bogotá, Colombia, and a photo that "appears to be a rifle tied to a tree."

FBI DNA examiner Kara Gregor additionally testified that Routh’s DNA was strongly linked to the rifle grip, a reddish-brown bag, a zip tie, a bungee cord and a glove. On the rifle, she said the DNA evidence was "250 centillion times more likely if the contributors were Routh and two unknown individuals than if the contributors were three unknown individuals."

JURY SEATED IN TRIAL OF MAN ACCUSED OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A mugshot of Ryan Routh

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2024.   (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Routh challenged her on cross-examination with sarcasm: "Did you test a Colt .45 case? A golf tee? A blue flashlight? How about a Sunny D?" 

Gregor responded that many of those items were not tested, or she could not recall.

The trial, moving quickly due to Routh's quick cross examinations, continues Wednesday with more forensic experts expected. U.S. prosecutors are expected to wrap up presenting their case by Friday and Routh will bring his witnesses to the stand next week.

