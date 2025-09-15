Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump trial continues with more FBI testimony after rifle called ‘prepared to fire’

Federal trial continues Tuesday with forensic testimony from FBI

Jamie Joseph
Ryan Routh set to represent himself during trial on alleged assassination attempt Video

Ryan Routh set to represent himself during trial on alleged assassination attempt

Fox News' Danamarie McNicholl provides details on Ryan Routh's final pre-trial hearing as he faces charges including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky weighs in.

The federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump as he played golf in September 2024, resumes Tuesday with more FBI forensic experts scheduled to testify.

On Monday, jurors heard FBI Firearms and Toolmarks Examiner Erich Smith, who alleged the rifle found near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club was a Chinese-made Norinco SKS. Smith said the weapon was "in working condition" when recovered, test-fired successfully at the FBI lab, and was configured with a round in the chamber and the safety off — meaning it was "prepared to fire." 

He also testified the rifle’s serial number had been "obliterated in several places" but could be partially restored.

FLASHLIGHT, RIFLE, BACKPACKS: PROSECUTORS OUTLINE RYAN ROUTH’S ALLEGED SNIPER SETUP

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting government witnesses in court during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, Sept. 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024.

Smith showed jurors the 7.62x39 mm full metal jacket rounds loaded in the rifle. 

"Bullets are designed to put holes in things," he said. "It would have put a hole in something if it had hit the target."

Routh, representing himself, cross-examined Smith about whether all SKS rifles are semi-automatic, whether test-firings were videotaped and whether the gun could have changed hands at a gun show before he obtained it. 

"So, we’re just supposed to take your word for it?" Routh asked Smith. 

RYAN ROUTH CHASTISED DURING OPENING STATEMENTS IN FEDERAL TRIAL FOR 'MAKING A MOCKERY' OF THE COURT

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting government witnesses in court during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024.  (Lothar Speer)

Smith replied: "That’s what happened." 

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon sustained prosecution objections when Routh strayed beyond the scope of testimony. 

The court also heard from FBI biologist Curtis Gaul, who testified about collecting potential DNA samples from the rifle grip, a glove, zip ties and other items found. Routh cross-examined briefly, asking where the glove was found and whether Gaul knew who removed the rifle’s scope.

Cannon cut off questioning several times, urging both prosecutors and Routh to keep examinations moving. 

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL: JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting government witnesses in court during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024.  (Lothar Speer)

Jurors appeared confused during parts of Gaul’s testimony, as prosecutors referenced exhibit numbers without always displaying them. Meanwhile, Routh was seen leaning forward, taking notes and staring intently when fingerprints reportedly matching his own were displayed on a screen.

When court resumes Tuesday morning, prosecutors are expected to call FBI biologist Kara Gregor, followed by additional FBI specialists in digital forensics and supervisory roles as they continue building their case against Routh.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

