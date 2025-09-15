Trump trial continues with more FBI testimony after rifle called ‘prepared to fire’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump as he played golf in September 2024, resumes Tuesday with more FBI forensic experts scheduled to testify.

On Monday, jurors heard FBI Firearms and Toolmarks Examiner Erich Smith, who alleged the rifle found near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club was a Chinese-made Norinco SKS. Smith said the weapon was "in working condition" when recovered, test-fired successfully at the FBI lab, and was configured with a round in the chamber and the safety off — meaning it was "prepared to fire."

He also testified the rifle’s serial number had been "obliterated in several places" but could be partially restored.

Smith showed jurors the 7.62x39 mm full metal jacket rounds loaded in the rifle.

"Bullets are designed to put holes in things," he said. "It would have put a hole in something if it had hit the target."

Routh, representing himself, cross-examined Smith about whether all SKS rifles are semi-automatic, whether test-firings were videotaped and whether the gun could have changed hands at a gun show before he obtained it.

"So, we’re just supposed to take your word for it?" Routh asked Smith.

Smith replied: "That’s what happened."

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon sustained prosecution objections when Routh strayed beyond the scope of testimony.

The court also heard from FBI biologist Curtis Gaul, who testified about collecting potential DNA samples from the rifle grip, a glove, zip ties and other items found. Routh cross-examined briefly, asking where the glove was found and whether Gaul knew who removed the rifle’s scope.

Cannon cut off questioning several times, urging both prosecutors and Routh to keep examinations moving.

Jurors appeared confused during parts of Gaul’s testimony, as prosecutors referenced exhibit numbers without always displaying them. Meanwhile, Routh was seen leaning forward, taking notes and staring intently when fingerprints reportedly matching his own were displayed on a screen.

When court resumes Tuesday morning, prosecutors are expected to call FBI biologist Kara Gregor, followed by additional FBI specialists in digital forensics and supervisory roles as they continue building their case against Routh.