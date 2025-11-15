Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

FBI

FBI identifies man sought in attack on US Attorney Alina Habba's office

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Keith Michael Lisa

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot Video

US Attorney Alina Habba announces more charges in Halloween terror plot

The alleged conspiracy to perpetrate a homegrown terror attack in suburban Detroit now includes at least five suspects across two states. (Credit: US Attorney Habba via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI identified Keith Michael Lisa as the suspect wanted in connection to an attack this week on U.S. Attorney Alina Habba’s office.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lisa.

"Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat," according to the FBI. "After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the U.S. Attorney's Office where he damaged government property."

"A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lisa on November 13, 2025, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey after he was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon in a Federal Facility and Depredation of Federal Property," the FBI added.

DOJ SEEKING SUSPECT AFTER ATTACK ON US ATTORNEY ALINA HABBA'S OFFICE

Suspect Keith Michael Lisa surveillance image and mugshot

Keith Michael Lisa, the suspect wanted by the FBI for allegedly attacking the office of U.S. Attorney Alina Habba this week. (FBI)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that an individual attempted to confront Alina Habba on Wednesday night, "destroyed property in her office" and then "fled the scene.'

"Thankfully, Alina is ok," Bondi added. "Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

Habba said following the incident that, "I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job."

Lisa, 51, is described by authorities as being around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing between 200 to 230 pounds.

HABBA: JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MOVED ‘SWIFTLY AND DECISIVELY’ TO STOP ISIS-LINKED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT TARGETING JEWS

Alina Habba speaking

Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The FBI said Lisa has ties to New York City and Mahwah, N.J., and "should be considered dangerous."

On its website, the Justice Department said that as Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General, Habba "is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and the litigation of all civil matters in New Jersey in which the federal government has an interest."

President Donald Trump, Alina Habba and Pam Bondi at White House

President Donald Trump speaks before U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, right,  swears in Alina Habba as interim US Attorney for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Including the offices in Newark, Camden, and Trenton, Ms. Habba supervises a staff of approximately 155 federal prosecutors and approximately 130 support personnel," according to the Justice Department.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue