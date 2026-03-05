Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Rep. Tony Gonzales announces he will not seek re-election amid House Ethics investigation into affair

Texas lawmaker confessed to extramarital relationship during conservative radio appearance one day after advancing to GOP primary runoff

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced Thursday evening he will not seek re-election amid a House Ethics investigation into an affair he admitted to having with a former staffer.

Gonzales, a married father of 6, admitted to the affair for the first time on Wednesday – a day after advancing to the GOP primary runoff for his congressional district.

"At 18, I swore an oath to defend our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic. During my 20 years in the military and three terms in Congress, I have fought for that cause with absolute dedication to the country that I love," Gonzales said in a statement.

"From overcoming the border crisis to taking a stand with my communities after the worst school shooting in Texas’ history, my philosophy has never changed: do as much as you can, and always fight for the greater good," he continued.

Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, arrives for a press conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district," he added. "Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.

Gonzales confessed to the affair during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show one day after advancing to a runoff election in his congressional district's GOP primary.

The House Ethics Committee also launched an investigation into Gonzales on Wednesday to determine if he engaged in sexual misconduct with a female member of his staff and whether he doled out special favors or privileges as a result.

