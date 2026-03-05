Dem lawmaker's illegal alien SOTU guest part of records dispute involving police reports: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., invited an illegal immigrant guest to this year’s State of the Union address who's referenced in two police reports that Massachusetts authorities have declined to release, citing exemptions involving "sexual assault and juveniles," according to a report.

The Boston Herald reported that the Milford Police Department (MPD) denied a public records request for two 2021 reports that allegedly reference Marcelo Gomes da Silva, whom Moulton invited to attend President Donald Trump’s speech on Feb. 24.

According to the Herald, the newspaper sought reports dated June 30, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2021. MPD Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied the request, writing, "The records you are requesting are not public records in accordance with M.G.L. c. 4 s. 7 cl. 26 (A)."

He also wrote that one report "involves a sexual assault and juveniles" and that the other "involves juveniles," citing Massachusetts public records law.

Sanchioni did not elaborate on the nature of the reports and did not indicate that Gomes da Silva had been charged with any crime. The Herald reported that Gomes da Silva was identified as a "person of interest" in the records it sought.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sanchioni and Moulton’s office for comment on the matter.

Gomes da Silva, 19, has denied any wrongdoing and said he was unaware of the reports until contacted by the media.

TRUMP SHAMES DEMOCRATS IN VIRAL STATE OF THE UNION CHALLENGE ON MIGRANT CRIME: ‘FIRST DUTY’

"I want to be clear: I have never assaulted anyone. I have never been contacted by the police about any accusations of assault," Gomes da Silva told the Herald through his lawyer. "I only learned about these reports that allegedly include my name in them through the media. I have never seen these alleged reports. My attorney has since requested these alleged reports and was denied."

A spokesperson for Moulton also reportedly told the Herald that, according to their review, Gomes da Silva has never been charged with a crime.

Gomes da Silva drew national attention earlier this year after Moulton invited him to attend Trump's State of the Union address as his guest.

BOSTON POLICE IGNORED 100% OF ICE DETAINER REQUESTS IN 2025, CITING SANCTUARY LAW

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained Gomes da Silva in May 2025, while he was driving his father’s car. Agents were reportedly seeking his father at the time.

Gomes da Silva’s student visa had lapsed, and then-Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News at the time that the "facts [of his case] haven’t changed."

"[He] is still an illegal alien and subject to removal proceedings. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country," McLaughlin said.

MIGRANT CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN PILE UP IN BOSTON AREA AS MAYOR SLAMS BONDI OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ WARNING

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also criticized Gomes da Silva’s invitation to the State of the Union.

"[Gomes da Silva] is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him," DHS posted on X.

Moulton’s office pushed back at the time, saying, "Marcelo has been in the U.S. since he was 6 years old. Zero criminal record. You're not making anyone safer by targeting him. You're just proving how far you'll go to terrorize young people trying to build a future in this country."

'SQUAD' MEMBER CLAIMS STATE OF THE UNION GUEST WAS ARRESTED

When Moulton announced he was inviting Gomes da Silva as his guest, he said he was doing so because his story "captures what’s broken in our immigration system right now."

"The outpouring of support that Marcelo received following his detainment wasn’t an accident. It happened because people know the kind of person that Marcelo is," Moulton continued. "He is exactly the kind of young person America should be investing in, not locking up. If we want to call ourselves a nation of opportunity, we should start by uplifting young people like Marcelo."

Gomes da Silva also responded at the time, saying the invitation to attend the State of the Union was "deeply meaningful."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m proud to represent the strength, faith, and hard work of my community," he said. "Thank you to Seth for this invite."

The Boston Herald reported that it is appealing the police department’s denial of its records request, arguing that Gomes da Silva’s background has become part of a broader public debate over immigration enforcement following his appearance at the State of the Union.