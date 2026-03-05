Fetterman backs Trump's DHS pick Mullin as 'nice upgrade' in break with Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., will have at least one Democratic "yes" vote in support of his nomination to become President Donald Trump’s next Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary.

Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he tapped Mullin to replace outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who will leave the agency March 31. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., immediately threw his support behind Mullin’s nomination, dubbing the Oklahoma lawmaker a "nice upgrade" compared to Noem.

Fetterman repeatedly called for Noem’s ouster and said Thursday he was pleased with Trump’s decision.

"We’re in a different party, but this is the choice. I want to work together for making our America more secure," he said.

Fetterman also said that he strongly believes Mullin already has the votes to win confirmation. Senate Republicans are widely expected to back Mullin’s nomination, and the jovial Oklahoma lawmaker could win over some Democrats. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who has voted against some Trump nominees, said she has a "great deal of respect" for Mullin and is "OK" with his nomination.

Under Senate rules, Cabinet nominations are set at a 51-vote threshold.

However, many of Fetterman’s Democratic colleagues were either noncommittal about Mullin’s nomination or suggested they would not support him.

"Whoever follows Kristi Noem is going to have to be totally and radically different in their approach to running this agency," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Thursday. "Changing the person at the top is no substitute for changing the practices and the power structure of a department that is out of control."

Blumenthal added that Mullin would have to commit to Democrats' various reforms seeking to rein in immigration enforcement in order to win his vote.

Mullin has repeatedly criticized Democrats’ proposal to prohibit federal immigration officers from wearing masks and requiring judicial warrants during enforcement operations.

"I like him personally," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, a member of Senate Democratic leadership, said of Mullin before adding that it was too early to debate his nomination.

Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told Fox News Digital that they would not yet weigh in on Mullin’s nomination. Slotkin notably voted for Noem’s confirmation despite later souring on the secretary.

Mullin appeared somewhat taken aback by the news of his nomination when talking with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

"No, the president and I still have to communicate, so we'll talk about it moving forward," Mullin said. "The president and I have already talked… I'll talk to you all [later]."

Fetterman has been the lone Democrat to advance a DHS spending measure amid a funding standoff over the agency’s appropriations that has no clear end in sight.

He poured cold water on the prospect of his Democratic colleagues reversing course to support funding DHS in response to Mullin's nomination, telling reporters he expected "no change" with the partial shutdown.