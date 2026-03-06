Expand / Collapse search
Iran

53 Dems vote against declaring Iran a state sponsor of terror

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley among 53 Democrats opposing nonbinding House measure

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
House defeats resolution to limit Trump's war powers on Iran 219–212 Video

House defeats resolution to limit Trump's war powers on Iran 219–212

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the failed resolution vote as the House backs President Donald Trump on his Iran actions and more on ‘Special Report.’

Dozens of Democrats have voted against a nonbinding resolution in the House that reaffirms Iran as the "largest state sponsor of terrorism."

The resolution, put forward by Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., passed by a 372-53 vote on Thursday, with all those voting no being Democrats. Two Democrats also voted present. 

Among those who voted against the measure were all the members of the "Squad," such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. 

The resolution said the Islamic Republic of Iran "remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with microphone

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is one of the 53 Democrats who voted against the resolution. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It added that Iran "poses a direct and persistent threat to the United States and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American citizens," citing the Pentagon as saying that "Iranian-backed proxy militias are responsible for the deaths of at least 603 U.S. service members in Iraq -- roughly one in every six American combat fatalities." 

It also said, "according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafeal Grossi, Iran has amassed a large stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to block access to undeclared sites in Iran affiliated with their ‘big, ambitious nuclear weapons program.’" 

READ THE RESOLUTION – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The resolution concludes by saying, "That the House of Representatives declares it is the policy of the United States... that Iran continues to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTE TO CONTINUE DHS SHUTDOWN DESPITE IRAN THREAT, NOEM'S OUSTER

Iran military drills

Iranian soldiers take part in an annual military drill in the coast of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, in Jask, Iran on Dec. 30, 2022.   (Photo by Iranian Army/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., who voted in favor of the resolution, said in a statement that, "This week’s bipartisan classified briefing with Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine underscored the significance of the threat we face from an Iran intent on developing nuclear weapons behind a curtain of impenetrable ballistic weapons." 

"Standing with our allies and confronting state-sponsored terrorism is essential to protecting Americans and advancing stability around the world," she added. "This resolution sends a strong message that we will not ignore or excuse the regime’s extremist actions."

Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state who also voted in favor of the resolution, said, "I agree with the principal assertion of this resolution that Iran is a bad actor. 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei seated beside the Iranian flag during an address.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28, 2026. ( Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images)

"Iran's malign and destabilizing actions in the region and treatment of its own citizens should be denounced. I have never contested this. What I do contest is that going to war is the reasonable response to this assertion," he continued. "I support this resolution. I do not support the president’s war of choice with Iran." 

Full list of 53 House Democrats who voted no:

Here are the full names for the Democratic House lawmakers listed by last name in Column A:

  1. Donald S. Beyer Jr.
  2. Suzanne Bonamici
  3. André Carson
  4. Greg Casar
  5. Joaquin Castro
  6. Yvette D. Clarke
  7. Steve Cohen
  8. Danny K. Davis
  9. Maxine Dexter
  10. Lloyd Doggett
  11. Dwight Evans
  12. Lizzie Fletcher
  13. Valerie Foushee
  14. Maxwell Alejandro Frost
  15. Robert Garcia
  16. Jesús "Chuy" García
  17. Al Green
  18. Raúl M. Grijalva
  19. Val Hoyle
  20. Jared Huffman
  21. Sara Jacobs
  22. Pramila Jayapal
  23. Henry C. "Hank" Johnson, Jr.
  24. Robin Kelly
  25. Ro Khanna
  26. Raja Krishnamoorthi
  27. Summer Lee
  28. Sarah McBride
  29. Morgan McGarvey
  30. James P. McGovern
  31. LaMonica McIver
  32. Christian D. Menefee
  33. Robert Jacobsen "Rob" Menendez Jr.
  34. Gwen Moore
  35. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  36. Ilhan Omar
  37. Chellie Pingree
  38. Mark Pocan
  39. Ayanna Pressley
  40. Delia Ramirez
  41. Emily Randall
  42. Luz Rivas
  43. Linda T. Sánchez
  44. Janice D. "Jan" Schakowsky
  45. Lateefah Simon
  46. Mark Takano
  47. Rashida Tlaib
  48. Lori Trahan
  49. Lauren Underwood
  50. Nydia M. Velázquez
  51. Maxine Waters
  52. Bonnie Watson Coleman
  53. Nikema Williams

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

