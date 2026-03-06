53 Dems vote against declaring Iran a state sponsor of terror

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of Democrats have voted against a nonbinding resolution in the House that reaffirms Iran as the "largest state sponsor of terrorism."

The resolution, put forward by Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., passed by a 372-53 vote on Thursday, with all those voting no being Democrats. Two Democrats also voted present.

Among those who voted against the measure were all the members of the "Squad," such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

The resolution said the Islamic Republic of Iran "remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis."

It added that Iran "poses a direct and persistent threat to the United States and is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American citizens," citing the Pentagon as saying that "Iranian-backed proxy militias are responsible for the deaths of at least 603 U.S. service members in Iraq -- roughly one in every six American combat fatalities."

It also said, "according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafeal Grossi, Iran has amassed a large stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to block access to undeclared sites in Iran affiliated with their ‘big, ambitious nuclear weapons program.’"

The resolution concludes by saying, "That the House of Representatives declares it is the policy of the United States... that Iran continues to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism."

Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., who voted in favor of the resolution, said in a statement that, "This week’s bipartisan classified briefing with Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine underscored the significance of the threat we face from an Iran intent on developing nuclear weapons behind a curtain of impenetrable ballistic weapons."

"Standing with our allies and confronting state-sponsored terrorism is essential to protecting Americans and advancing stability around the world," she added. "This resolution sends a strong message that we will not ignore or excuse the regime’s extremist actions."

Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state who also voted in favor of the resolution, said, "I agree with the principal assertion of this resolution that Iran is a bad actor.

"Iran's malign and destabilizing actions in the region and treatment of its own citizens should be denounced. I have never contested this. What I do contest is that going to war is the reasonable response to this assertion," he continued. "I support this resolution. I do not support the president’s war of choice with Iran."

Full list of 53 House Democrats who voted no:

Here are the full names for the Democratic House lawmakers listed by last name in Column A: