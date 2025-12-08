Far-left firebrand mocked for Texas Senate campaign launch: 'Can't stop laughing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative leaders and commentators on X mocked progressive firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for launching a last-minute Senate campaign in red Texas, with one saying she is "about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different."

After months of speculation whether she would enter the race, Crockett announced her bid on Monday. In a launch speech to supporters in Dallas, she framed her candidacy as a move to stand up against President Donald Trump.

Her announcement came hours after Democratic candidate former Rep. Colin Allred announced he would be dropping out of the race, citing concern over keeping the party united instead of a messy primary battle.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X that he is "looking forward to watching the circus-- and KEEPING the US Senate seat red."

"Jasmine Crockett about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district, her base & her values. She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate. The Texas political cemetery is filled with blow hards like her who have no idea what it’s like to run statewide," said the governor.

"On the bright side for her, maybe she’ll end up with a job on The View," he added.

The Republican Party posted on its official X page, commenting, "Low-IQ Jasmine Crockett is officially running in Texas for U.S. Senate. This is really who the Democrats are clearing the field for."

Popular X account End Wokeness posted, "I can't stop laughing. This is Jasmine Crockett's campaign launch video," reposting the 42-second ad, which features sound bites of Trump criticizing Crockett.

Conservative podcaster Matt Walsh wrote, "I never thought I’d say this but I agree with every word of this Jasmine Crockett ad."

"Jasmine Crockett’s launch video would be clever - if her voters were solely gen-Z tik tok users," remarked Republican operative Matt Whitlock.

Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty also commented on the ad, saying that Crockett "royally SCREWED UP by making her campaign launch video Donald Trump calling her ‘low IQ’ on repeat, while she awkwardly stares into the camera," because "Trump won Texas by 14 points."

"Absolute EMBARRASSMENT," wrote Daugherty.

Political commentator David Freeman predicted "she will LOSE by 17% points, a landslide," adding, "bookmark this."

Crockett’s announcement was not universally mocked, however.

Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., wrote, "My sister in service @JasmineForUS is a relentless fighter and a brilliant legal mind. She is exactly the kind of authentic, bold, effective leader this moment demands, the people deserve, and the Senate needs. Let’s go."

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder also reacted, telling Fox News Digital, "Republicans are shaking in their boots because they know their days are numbered in Texas."

Scudder said that "competitive Primaries are the sign of a healthy party" and that "the Texas Democratic Party has contested primaries up and down the ballot with a record number of candidates to fight for working-class people," adding, "It is a real embarrassment of riches" compared to the Republican field.

In her announcement speech, Crockett bashed Trump and incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

"I'm done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I'm jumping into the ring," she said.

"Many people wonder why I jumped in this race so late, and I just want to be clear that this was never my intention, this was never about me, I never put myself into any of the polls," Crockett said. "But the more I saw the poll results, I couldn't ignore the trends, which were clear, both as it relates to the primary as well as the general election, I could have played it safe and continued serving in the United States House of Representatives for as long as my constituents would have me, but I don't choose to do that, because, Texas, this moment we're in now is life or death."

"Many people asked, ‘Can we win this race in November?’ I’m here to say, ‘Yes, we can!’" Crockett fired.

Cornyn is also facing primary challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.