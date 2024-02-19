Fani Willis gets ‘achievement’ award at church, cites ‘weapons’ Bible verses after chaotic court testimony

Embattled Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis spoke at a church service Saturday insinuating she finds solace in Biblical scripture following her contentious testimony during a court hearing last week regarding allegations she had an ‘improper’ affair with a colleague.

Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County who brought a slew of charges against former president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants related to alleged 2020 election interference, received a "Black History Achievement Award" from Berean Ethiopian Seventh-day Adventist Church in Atlanta on Saturday.

Willis said in her remarks that supporters have sent her an Old Testament reference that reads, "No weapon formed against you shall prosper."

"They did not say the weapons will not form, and that's the part I didn't hear until recently," Willis said. "Just because they won’t prosper, it doesn’t mean that they won’t form."

JUDGE WARNS FANI WILLIS OVER OUTBURSTS IN HEATED TESTIMONY

"Even if you feel like everything you are doing in your life is the right thing, and you’re making mistakes all along the way, but you’re trying. You should not think that those weapons will not form," Willis said.

On Thursday, just prior to her church appearance, Willis took the witness stand in Fulton County Superior Court to respond to allegations that she financially benefited from hiring special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a romantic relationship while he was married, and should be disqualified from prosecuting the case against Trump.

BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS AFTER WILD 2-DAY HEARING ON FANI WILLIS AFFAIR: 'WHAT'S DONE IS DONE'

Willis was largely combative in her testimony and verbally sparred with lawyers for hours. At one point the judge threatened to strike her testimony. She also raised eyebrows for appearing to be wearing her dress backwards.

Willis called the allegations against her "dishonest" and "extremely offensive." At one point, Willis held up a printed copy of the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, "This is a lie!"

FANI WILLIS’ TESTIMONY WAS ‘BELLIGERENT’ AND COULD DAMAGE HER CREDIBILITY, FORMER PROSECUTOR SAYS

Willis’ testimony and that of her ex-lover Wade, contradict testimony of a former "good friend" and colleague who told the judge in court that she had "no doubt" Willis and Wade’s relationship started prior to Wade’s hiring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, Willis was also gifted a book series called "Conflict of the Ages," written by the church’s founder., which "chronicles the struggle between Satan and Jesus Christ."

"This is a really hard job I’m trying to do, and I am an imperfect human being, but I can literally feel the peoples’ who loves me prayers," Willis said Saturday.