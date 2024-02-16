Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

SEE IT: Top moments from the DA Fani Willis hearing over 'improper' affair with Nathan Wade

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
  • Image 1 of 10

    Fulton County DA Fani Willis winks before being sworn in to testify on the hearing about an allegedly improper relationship with Nathan Wade (Screenshot/Fox News)

  • Image 2 of 10

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 3 of 10

    Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 4 of 10

    Scott McAfee, Fulton County superior court judge, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The judge overseeing Fulton County's prosecution of Donald Trump and others over his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election is holding a two-day hearing to determine whether he should disqualify Fani Willis over claims she gained a financial and personal benefit from her romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 5 of 10

    Attorney Ashleigh Merchant questions former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 6 of 10

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 7 of 10

    John Floyd III, father of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, left, testifes at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. An Atlanta judge convened an evidentiary hearing about the affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade, who earned $650,000, more than anyone else in the office, and took several vacations with her.  (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 8 of 10

    Robin Yeartie, a former employee at the Fulton County District Attorney's office, on screen, is sworn in at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 9 of 10

    Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney, left, testifies at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Alyssa Pointer)

  • Image 10 of 10

    Craig Gillen, attorney for former Republican Georgia State Senator David Shafer, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Alyssa Pointer)

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics