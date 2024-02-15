Fani Willis’ testimony was ‘belligerent’ and could damage her credibility, former prosecutor says

A former Atlanta prosector says embattled District Attorney Fani Willis was "belligerent" in her testimony Thursday against allegations she had an "improper" affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

John Malcolm, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Atlanta, told Fox News Digital in a statement the "highlight" of the "wild" evidentiary hearing on Thursday was Willis' testimony.

"She has been belligerent and argumentative. It is hard to tell what impact this will have on Judge McAfee as he evaluates her credibility," Malcolm said.

Malcolm also said Wills' claim she reimbursed Wade in cash for their shared vacations was "difficult to swallow."

"One thing that seems difficult to swallow is her claim that she paid her paramour — Nathan Wade — in cash to reimburse him for expenses related to luxury trips they took together. Her testimony that she kept large amounts of cash in her house as a matter of practice and has no written record to back up her testimony seems hard to believe," Malcolm said.

Judge Scott McAfee held the hearing Thursday to hash out evidence related to allegations made by GOP political operative Michael Roman earlier this year. Roman is a co-defendant in the case Willis brought against former president Donald Trump. She is bringing sweeping charges related to alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Wade also took the stand earlier in the hearing. Craig Gillen, attorney for another Trump co-defendant, David Shafer, questioned Wade earlier about Willis' repayments to him for vacations that were made in cash.

Wade admitted he did not have deposit slips or receipts to support his claims.

"You don’t have a single solitary deposit slip to corroborate or support any of your allegations that you were paid by Ms. Willis in cash, do you?" Gillen asked.



"No, sir," Wade said.

"Not a single solitary one?" Gillen pressed.



"Not a one," Wade said.

Malcolm also told Fox News Digital the testimony of Robin Yeartie, a former Fulton County DA employee and self-described "good friend" of Willis, who said that Willis’ romantic relationship began with Wade prior to his appointment as special prosecutor, is also "pretty devastating."

"Although Wade and Willis have denied this, there may well be other evidence that supports Ms. Yeartie and contradicts their testimony," Malcolm said.

Yeartie said Thursday she has "no doubt" Willis and Wade were in a romantic relationship starting in 2019 to when she and Willis last spoke in 2022.

This contradicts Willis’ claims in court that she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," and "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in November 2021 at the time of Wade’s appointment.

"You have no doubt that their romantic relationship was in effect from 2019 until the last time you spoke with her?" Merchant questioned.

"No doubt," Yeartie said.

Judge McAfee said earlier in the week that, depending on his findings after hearing the evidence presented from both sides, Willis could be disqualified from the case.

"In studying the law that's been filed up to this point, I think it's clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one. And the filing submitted on this issue so far have presented a conflict in the evidence that can't be resolved as a matter of law," he said.