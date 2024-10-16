Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Fani Willis asks Georgia appeals court to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants: report

Judge Scott McAfee dismissed 6 criminal charges against Trump in March and two additional charges in September

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Fani Willis proclaims justice is coming from the unjust, slams critics Video

Fani Willis proclaims justice is coming from the unjust, slams critics

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie has the latest on Fulton County DA Fani Willis' efforts to dismiss an appeal seeking her removal from the case against former President Trump on 'America Reports.'

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly requesting that a Georgia appeals court restore six of her original criminal counts against former President Trump and his co-defendants in her 2020 election case, after a judge tossed the charges earlier this year. 

Willis filed a brief to the Georgia Court of Appeals requesting it overturn Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to dismiss charges against Trump and allies, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Wednesday.

GEORGIA JUDGE DISMISSES TWO CRIMINAL COUNTS AGAINST TRUMP IN FANI WILLIS' 2020 ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

McAfee, in March, dismissed six of the charges against Trump, saying Willis failed to allege sufficient detail. 

Last month, McAfee also dismissed two other criminal counts against Trump, saying Willis and Georgia prosecutors had no authority to bring the charges, which related to the alleged filing of false documents in federal court. 

McAfee did, however, uphold the racketeering charge in the case, which was brought against all the defendants.

The case also was thrown into limbo when it was revealed Willis reportedly had an "improper affair" with Nathan Wade, a prosecutor she hired to help bring the case against Trump. Wade later stepped down.  

FANI WILLIS FACES NOTHING BUT SETBACKS IN CASE AGAINST TRUMP

In June, the Georgia Court of Appeals paused the proceedings until it hears the case to disqualify Willis, yet another major setback for Willis. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Georgia Court of Appeals said it would hear Trump’s argument to have Willis disqualified on Dec. 5, a month after the 2024 presidential election. 

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics