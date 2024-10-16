Fani Willis asks Georgia appeals court to restore 6 charges against Trump, co-defendants: report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly requesting that a Georgia appeals court restore six of her original criminal counts against former President Trump and his co-defendants in her 2020 election case, after a judge tossed the charges earlier this year.

Willis filed a brief to the Georgia Court of Appeals requesting it overturn Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to dismiss charges against Trump and allies, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Wednesday.

McAfee, in March, dismissed six of the charges against Trump, saying Willis failed to allege sufficient detail.

Last month, McAfee also dismissed two other criminal counts against Trump, saying Willis and Georgia prosecutors had no authority to bring the charges, which related to the alleged filing of false documents in federal court.

McAfee did, however, uphold the racketeering charge in the case, which was brought against all the defendants.

The case also was thrown into limbo when it was revealed Willis reportedly had an "improper affair" with Nathan Wade, a prosecutor she hired to help bring the case against Trump. Wade later stepped down.

In June, the Georgia Court of Appeals paused the proceedings until it hears the case to disqualify Willis, yet another major setback for Willis.

The Georgia Court of Appeals said it would hear Trump’s argument to have Willis disqualified on Dec. 5, a month after the 2024 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.