Georgia judge dismisses two criminal counts against Trump in Fani Willis' 2020 election interference case

A judge dismissed two criminal counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and one other count against allies of the former president.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Georgia prosecutors had no authority to bring the charges, which related to alleged filing of false documents in federal court.

"President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again," Trump attorney Steve Sadow said. "The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed."

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.