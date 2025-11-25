Faith leader explains why Charlie Kirk's final Thanksgiving message matters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly three months after his assassination, Charlie Kirk's legacy is inspiring many to live their lives with gratitude, prayer and truth. In 2024, just weeks after the presidential election, Kirk delivered a Thanksgiving statement on the importance of being thankful. Communio president JP De Gance says it is a message that is still relevant in 2025.

"I think Charlie's message repeats those messages of Thanksgivings long ago when we were at different times, we've had setbacks as a country, we have had sufferings as a country, we had losses as a country and the message of Thanksgiving is that in all things we can be grateful," De Gance told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We can look to God above, and thank him both for all of our many blessings and then even, you know, it's through our sufferings that we so frequently grow to become better men and women."

Kirk said that he loved Thanksgiving, which he called a "uniquely American tradition," because it was a time when people of all faiths could come together to recognize the importance of gratitude.

"I think it speaks very well to our nation that there is a day when we stop and say thank you," Kirk said in 2024. He believed that "the ungrateful make the world worse" and "the grateful make the world better."

"Gratitude is the fruit that makes everything else taste sweet. But then you must be thankful to whom? To the Almighty God," he added.

De Gance also spoke about the significance of gratitude in the Christian faith, noting that humility allows Christians to recognize the good things in their lives that emanate from God. He added that while Thanksgiving comes once a year for the nation, it is something that "ought to be part of the daily Christian walk."

In his 2024 Thanksgiving message, Kirk encouraged his listeners to disconnect from technology during Thanksgiving and instead connect with their families.

De Gance agreed with the sentiment, saying that it was important for Americans to take time to focus less on the "noise" of the modern world and more on those around them.

"There's so much noise from our technology and from the world around us, and I think it's a great reminder, a great message and exhortation to disconnect from the devices and take a step back from the daily noise," De Gance said.

In line with the mission of Communio, De Gance advised that this Thanksgiving people look to find ways to invite those who may not have a community to join them. He touched on the importance of seeking out those who may not have people to enjoy Thanksgiving with and extending an invitation to them.

"It can give us a chance and an opportunity to invite others into our homes to invite them in, to experience that gratitude," De Gance said. "We've got an epidemic of loneliness that is ravaging our country. . . . So we can ask ourselves, what are we doing to invite folks in who might not have someone to enjoy Thanksgiving with this season, or someone who might be far away from family and unable to travel, someone who might be a first responder and can't get back to his family."

For those looking to honor Kirk's legacy this Thanksgiving, De Gance suggests they look to the late activist's core messages for inspiration. He also advised young people to go to church on Thanksgiving weekend and for all to invite family and loved ones to join in prayers of gratitude.

In his last Thanksgiving message, Kirk said that "the fundamental story of Thanksgiving is to understand that there is a God and that you are not above him."

"We must have the humility to know that God is sovereign," Kirk said.