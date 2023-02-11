FAA closes airspace in Montana to 'support Department of Defense activities'

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Saturday it issued a temporary flight restriction over a portion of Montana shortly after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada and later said the restriction was lifted.

"The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities," the FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement on Saturday evening.

The airspace being closed down is in the area around Havre, Montana not far from the U.S. border with Canada.

The FAA said the directive is "effective immediately until further notice."

Shortly after, the FAA says the airspace has been reopened but did not provide further details.

"The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities," an FAA spokesperson said. "The airspace has been reopened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The news comes shortly after an unknown object was shot down by a U.S. military fighter jet over Canada in a joint NORAD operation between Canada and the United States.

This is a developing story check back for details.