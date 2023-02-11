Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada: 'Unprecedented challenge'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the 'object' was shot down.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Third 'unidentified object' shot down over North America Video

Third 'unidentified object' shot down over North America

'The Big Saturday Show' reacts: NORAD confirms with Fox News Digital on Saturday afternoon it had identified a 'high-altitude airborne object' over Northern Canada.

Republicans are reacting after the U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude airborne object" on Saturday, saying that the U.S. is facing an "unprecedented" challenge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that an "unidentified object" over Canadian airspace was shot down.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau tweeted. "@NoradCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

NORAD said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday that it identified a "high-altitude airborne object" over Northern Canada.

NORAD CONFIRMS 'HIGH-ALTITUDE AIRBORNE OBJECT' FLYING OVER NORTHERN CANADA

An F-22 Raptor flies in this undated image provided by Lockheed Martin.

An F-22 Raptor flies in this undated image provided by Lockheed Martin. (Lockheed Martin via Getty Images)

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," the statement said. "NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada."

"While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions," the statement added.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said in a statement that the U.S. military has been working to eliminate this "unprecedented challenge."

US MILITARY SHOOTS DOWN 'OBJECT' FLYING IN TERRITORIAL WATERS OVER ALASKA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa. (Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images)

"I once again commend our military, particularly the active duty and guard forces in Alaska, who have literally been working around the clock for weeks tracking and eliminating this unprecedented challenge," Sullivan tweeted.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said the Biden administration needs to explain why two small objects were shot down, while the Chinese spy craft flew over America last week.

"Can the Biden Admin please explain why they shot down two relatively small "objects" over Alaskan and Canadian airspace this week, but allowed a known Chinese Spy balloon to collect and transmit data about our country for a week before it was brought down?" Rosendale asked.

John Kirby, national security council coordinator, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

John Kirby, national security council coordinator, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S. military shot down an "object" that was flying in territorial waters over Alaska on Friday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

