Republican former California Assembly official arrested for role in Capitol riot: report

Jorge Riley, a former officeholder of the California Republican Assembly, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to reports.

Riley was arrested weeks after photos and videos uploaded to social media detailed his participation in the riot. The Sacramento resident claimed to have been among those who breached House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the incident, ABC-10 in Sacramento reported.

Riley is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday. While it wasn’t immediately clear what charge Riley faces, the Sacramento Bee reported it is a felony offense.

FBI representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Riley resigned from his posts as corresponding secretary for the state board of the California Republican Assembly and the president of its Sacramento chapter last week. The grassroots volunteer organization said that it "demanded" Riley’s resignation after it learned of his involvement in the riot.

"The California Republican Assembly strongly condemns lawlessness," the organization said in a statement. "It is not an appropriate way to seek redress from our government and is inconsistent with the values of CRA."

Riley documented his participation in the riot in videos posted to Facebook and Reddit.

"We pushed our way into Nancy Pelosi’s office. We just kept going further and further," Riley said in one of the videos.

The California man described the riot as a "mostly peaceful physical takeover" of the Capitol.