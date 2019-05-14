Eric Trump clashes with Bill De Blasio on Twitter over New York City, Green New Deal

Eric Trump and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had a nasty spat on Twitter following the mayor's Green New Deal rally he held in the lobby of Trump Tower.

The president's son began Monday blasting de Blasio for attacking the Trump Organization, calling it an unethical "abuse of power" while boasting the "thousands" of New Yorkers his family business employs.

"Most Mayors do all they can to support great businesses - here in NYC, businesses are attacked for headlines and 'political points' and is this very mentality that is causing people to leave our great city in droves," Trump wrote in the thread before directing his message to the NYC mayor. "If you ever think there is an initiative that would be great for New York, I would be happy to come to city hall and visit you anytime. But forcing a pop-up press conference in our lobby is simply childish."

Trump also extended an inviation to de Blasio to work together. De Blasio, however, accused the Trump Organization of "evading taxes" and "stifflings" workers.

"Spare me. You and your dad have spent decades evading taxes and stiffing your workers," the potential 2020 candidate tweeted. "NYC’s Green New Deal is one law the Trumps won’t get away with breaking. Fix your buildings or pay the price."

Eric Trump fired back, declaring that New York City has "gone to s---" under de Blasio's leadership.

"Spare me? First you have never created a job in your life. Second, our great city has gone to shit under your leadership," Trump tweeted. "Crime is up, the men & women of the NYPD detest you, homelessness is rampant, our streets are dirty and people are leaving our city in record numbers."