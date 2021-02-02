Eric Trump blasts 'double standard in this country' amid reports Biden DOJ pick has ties to Hunter attorney

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump slammed the Biden administration on "Hannity" Tuesday after Fox News reported a new Justice Department appointee has ties to an attorney for the president's beleaguered son Hunter.

"We’ve talked about this a million times," former President Donald Trump's second son told host Sean Hannity. "The things that get said about me and Don [Jr.] and Ivanka and Tiffany and Barron and our whole family, there is a double standard in this country ...There is unequal justice in this country."

Nicholas McQuaid joined the DOJ last month after spending several years as a partner in the New York office of law firm Latham & Watkins. Another partner in that office is Christopher Clark, who was reported by Law.com in December to be representing Hunter Biden amid an ongoing federal investigation into his "tax affairs."

"Can you imagine if my father ever tried to do that?" Eric Trump said of Biden choosing someone with ties to an attorney representing a family member under federal investigation. "There is unequal balance of justice in this country, and half of America sees it, and it’s quite frankly disturbing to them."

NEW DOJ HIRE IS FORMER COLLEAGUE OF HUNTER BIDEN DEFENSE ATTORNEY

Turning to the 46th president's record in office, Trump described Biden's first 13 days in office as "disastrous for our country."

"It’s cost thousands of jobs ... The only person happy about the [Keystone] XL pipeline [being canceled] is Warren Buffett, [since] now all the fuel can go across [the country on] trains," he said, referencing the fact that Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad corporation (BSNF) that will transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

Discussing the decision to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, Eric Trump asked: "We're going to start paying for all the environmental problems of China again? We're going to start paying for the environmental problems of India again? You go down the list and honestly, I think people are going to miss Donald Trump really quickly. I think they will miss him really quickly because some of these executive orders, 40 in the first day, are madness."

The younger Trump added that he would indeed be willing to support his father if he ran again for president in 2024.

"He’s a father to America and I’m incredibly proud of him and I would be right by his side ... encouraging him," Eric Trump said. "He’s an amazing guy and I have never been more proud of him."

