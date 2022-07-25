Eric Swalwell's campaign continues luxury spending, including at upscale Paris hotels and restaurants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Eric Swalwell's campaign shows no signs of slowing its luxury spending, racking up more international costs at the likes of a five-star Paris hotel, federal filings show.

The California Democrat's campaign has consistently dropped cash into high-end items, such as limousine services, flights and posh accommodations. His latest filings show the trend has spilled over into this year's second quarter.

Swalwell's campaign, comprised of just two paid staffers, reported spending nearly $38,000 on travel expenses between May 19 and June 30, including $3,538.94 in late May for catering for a fundraising event at France's "iconic" Ritz Paris, a posh hotel that features several upscale bars and reservation rooms.

"Whenever you require nourishment for both body and soul, the Ritz Paris is ready," the highly-rated hotel's website states. "Formal, brasserie, or just afternoon tea; It's all here. With bars, we set the bar high. The lavish Bar Vendôme, the stellar new Ritz Bar and the iconic Bar Hemingway each boasts a menu of cocktails, from classic to unique. One's guaranteed to hit the spot."

Just five days before the Ritz hotel splurge, the campaign spent $306.02 at Le Cafe Marly, situated in the "heart of the Tuileries" and just under the "arcades of the Louvre," according to its website.

Inside, patrons admire "classified woodwork" and views "of the museum's sculpture room" in one of the "most beautiful" and "best kept" secrets in Paris. Its menu features items from Homemade Ginger Carrot Juice for $12 to Oscietre Imperial Caviar with two shots of Beluga for $120.

Those expenditures came alongside thousands spent on other hotels, flights and limo services. They also weren't the campaign's only recent Paris charges.

Swalwell's pre-primary report shows that his campaign doled out nearly $60,000 in travel expenses over six weeks between April 1 and May 18, including $1,752 in early May at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées in Paris, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 and $1,200 per night.

"The Maison Champs-Elysées in the heart of Paris' 'Golden Triangle' is an elegant marriage of contemporary lines and unobtrusive luxury, this very special non-conformist hotel teases our expectations, with theatrical elements, a subtle, relaxed atmosphere, and attentive staff," the hotel's website reads.

During that period, the campaign also dropped thousands at luxury hotels in other prime vacation spots, including $4,708 at Loews Miami Beach, where rooms cost customers between $400 for city room views and $3,700 for the presidential suite, its website shows.

Outside the swanky hotels that are nowhere near his district, the highest expenditure on his pre-primary report came from United Airlines, where Swalwell's campaign reported $13,312 on flights. His committee also spent $7,815 on American Airlines flights and nearly $1,300 on Alaska Airlines tickets.

The Cadillac congressman also appeared to continue his luxury limo kick, spending nearly $6,000 on such services, according to the disclosures. Those filings show that Swalwell's committee spent more on travel in six weeks than on "communications consulting" and "fundraising services" combined.

The expenditures followed a lavish spending pattern from the California Democrat in 2021. Last year, Swalwell's campaign dropped tens of thousands of dollars on alcohol and limousine services, and he also spent big at the luxury hotel where his wife used to work.

More than $20,000 of the campaign funds went the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where Swalwell's wife was the sales director until 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Swalwell's campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on its spending.

