Eric Swalwell's campaign dropped nearly $60K on travel in six weeks, including hotels in Miami and Paris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's campaign dropped nearly $60,000 on travel expenses in just six weeks, including at a Miami Beach hot spot and hotel in Paris, France, campaign finance records show.

The Swalwell campaign's choice of posh hotels carry nightly price tags between $400 and $3,700, and the committee also dished out significant amounts on airfare.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the $57,094 in travel expenses the campaign chalked up between April 1 and May 18 was only $10,000 less than the median American household salary in 2020.

SWALWELL SPENT THOUSANDS OF CAMPAIGN DOLLARS ON BOOZE AND LIMO SERVICES, $20K AT HOTEL WHERE HIS WIFE WORKED

Swalwell's campaign, which consists of two paid staffers, dropped thousands at luxury hotels in prime vacation spots, including $4,708 at Loews Miami Beach, where rooms cost customers between $400 for city room views and $3,700 for the presidential suite, its website shows.

The campaign also doled out $1,752 at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées in Paris, France, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 and $1,200 per night.

"The Maison Champs-Elysées in the heart of Paris' 'Golden Triangle' is an elegant marriage of contemporary lines and unobtrusive luxury, this very special non-conformist hotel teases our expectations, with theatrical elements, a subtle, relaxed atmosphere, and attentive staff," the Paris hotel's website reads.

Outside of the swanky hotels that are nowhere near his district, the highest expenditure came from United Airlines, where Swalwell's campaign dropped $13,312 on flights. His committee also spent $7,815 on American Airlines flights and nearly $1,300 on Alaska Airlines tickets.

The Cadillac congressman also appeared to continue his luxury limo kick, spending nearly $6,000 on such services, according to the disclosures. Swalwell's campaign also spent $1,452 on Lyft rides and $1,055 on Uber rides.

Swalwell's committee, meanwhile, spent more on travel in six weeks than he did on both "communications consulting" and "fundraising services" combined, the filings show.

The new expenditures follow a lavish spending pattern from the California Democrat. Last year, Swalwell's campaign dropped tens of thousands of dollars on booze and limousine services, and he also spent over $20,000 at the luxury hotel where his wife used to work.

The tens of thousands of campaign dollars include limo services, luxury hotels, high-end restaurants and alcohol delivery services over the second quarter, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than $20,000 of the campaign funds went to luxury hotels, including the Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where Swalwell's wife was the director of sales until 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Swalwell's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.