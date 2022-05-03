Dem Rep. Swalwell claims Republicans 'want to ban interracial marriage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California claimed Tuesday that the Republican Party was seeking to ban interracial marriage.

The congressman made the statement after the Supreme Court's draft opinion showed an intention to outlaw Roe v. Wade. If the decision does go through, it will be thanks in large part to three judges appointed by former President Donald Trump. Swalwell said that Republicans would not be content with "banning abortion," and also want to ban marriage between people of different races.

"The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that?" Swalwell wrote. "Well, then you should probably vote."

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortions would be left for the states to decide. Abortion would not be banned in the U.S., but individual states would be free to legislate the issue according to their own preference. Many red states already have abortion laws on record that would go into effect immediately after a reversal of Roe v. Wade.

However, until an official opinion is signed and released by the Court, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. Drafts circulate and change, as do votes.

Swalwell's claim is most likely a response to Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who was interviewed on the role of the courts in the U.S.

Braun was asked if Supreme Court cases that established certain civil rights would be better left to the state level.

"Yes. If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too," Braun said. Braun later apologized, saying that he misunderstood the question.

"​​Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage," Braun wrote in a statement. "Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals."

Biden warned that if the Supreme Court moves to overturn Roe v. Wade, as it signaled in the leaked opinion to Politico, issues regarding right to marriage, right to contraception and more come into question.

"One of the issues this court, many members of the court, have not acknowledged is there is a right to privacy in the Constitution," Biden said.

"If this decision holds, it really is a radical decision," Biden said. "All of the decisions made in private life, who you marry, whether you can have an abortion, how you raise your child… it is a fundamental shift."