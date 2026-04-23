Epstein fallout grows as DOJ watchdog digs deeper into handling of the case

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The Justice Department’s (DOJ) internal watchdog is investigating whether the agency properly handled the release of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, amid concerns it may have failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Deputy Inspector General William M. Blier announced Thursday that his office will audit "the DOJ’s identification, collection, and production of responsive material," focusing on whether the department fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act — a law requiring the public release of certain Epstein-related records, including materials tied to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The audit centers on whether the DOJ withheld documents covered under the law, raising new questions about transparency in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent history.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November, followed mounting pressure on the DOJ to release additional information related to Epstein, including materials officials previously indicated were under review. The law requires the department to identify and disclose responsive records to the public.

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"If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider addressing other issues that may arise during the course of the audit," the inspector general said in a statement, adding that a public report will be issued at the conclusion of the review.

The DOJ did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The investigation comes amid broader scrutiny of the DOJ’s handling of Epstein-related disclosures and internal leadership changes at the department. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired earlier this month, following public frustration over the pace and scope of document releases tied to the Epstein case.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, however, pushed back on suggestions that Bondi's firing was tied to the Epstein files during an episode of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I have never heard President Trump say that the attorney general was — that anything that happened to her — had anything to do with the Epstein files," Blanche said.

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"What happened when the president signed the Transparency Act is the Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga… Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had," he told Fox News. "We have made every single congressman, senator available to come and see any document redacted, unredacted."

Fox News Digital's Nora Moriarty, Katelyn Caralle and Emma Colton contributed to this report.