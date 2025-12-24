Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

DOJ discovers more than 1M potential Epstein records, further delaying file release

Justice Department working 'around the clock' to review additional material from FBI and prosecutors

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Justice Department releases new batch of Epstein files Video

Justice Department releases new batch of Epstein files

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports on the new batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe released by the Justice department on ‘Special Report.’

The Department of Justice said Wednesday it may have more than a million more documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein that it needs to review and that the process could take weeks to complete.

The DOJ said two of its components, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, had just handed over the missing tranche of files, days after the Epstein Files Transparency Act deadline had passed.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible," the DOJ wrote in a statement on social media.

EPSTEIN FILE DROP INCLUDES 'UNTRUE AND SENSATIONALIST CLAIMS' ABOUT TRUMP, DOJ SAYS

Trump and Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025. (Getty Images)

The "mass volume of material" could "take a few more weeks" to review, the DOJ said.

"The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," the department wrote.

The DOJ has been sharing on a public website since Friday tens of thousands of pages of files related to Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases as part of its obligation under the transparency bill. 

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in federal custody in 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

President Donald Trump signed the bill into law Nov. 19, giving the DOJ 30 days to review and release all unclassified material related to the cases.

The file rollout has stirred controversy as critics have blasted the DOJ for what they say are excessive redactions and the law's lapsed deadline Friday. Initially, the DOJ said it would miss the deadline by a couple of weeks, but Wednesday's announcement signals that might extend further into the new year than the administration had anticipated.

SCHUMER ACCUSES DOJ OF BREAKING THE LAW OVER REDACTED EPSTEIN FILES

Todd Blanche speaks during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. deputy attorney general.

Todd Blanche, then-deputy attorney general nominee, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on "Meet the Press" Sunday there was "well-settled law" that supported the DOJ missing the bill's deadline because of a need to meet other legal requirements, like redacting victim-identifying information.

The transparency bill required the DOJ to withhold information about victims and material that could jeopardize open investigations or litigation. Officials could also leave out information "in the interest of national defense or foreign policy," the bill said. 

The bill also explicitly directed the DOJ to keep visible any details that could be damaging to high-profile and politically connected people.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

