Elon Musk warns excessive spending will plunge US 'into debt slavery'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk, who issued a scathing rebuke of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the House Republicans who voted for it, is sounding the alarm about America's profligate spending, warning that it will plunge the nation "into debt slavery."

"This immense level of overspending will drive America into debt slavery!" Musk declared early on Wednesday in a post on X.

His warning comes as the U.S. national debt is more than $36 trillion.

WHITE HOUSE STANDS BY TAX BILL AFTER MUSK CALLS IT A ‘DISGUSTING ABOMINATION’

"Interest payments already consume 25% of all government revenue. If the massive deficit spending continues, there will only be money for interest payments and nothing else! No social security, no medical, no defense … nothing," he declared in another post.

President Donald Trump has been supporting the proposal that cleared the House last month, but on Tuesday, Musk blasted both the measure and those who voted for it.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk asserted in a post on X.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PUSH FOR SPENDING CANCELLATIONS AS ELON MUSK AND CONSERVATIVES DEMAND DEEPER BUDGET CUTS

When Fox News' Peter Doocy brought up Musk's critique on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's stickin' to it."

Musk is pounding the drum on the importance of tackling America's debt and spending problems.

GOP SENATORS EXPRESS ‘CONCERNS,’ ‘SKEPTICISM’ OVER TRUMP'S SPENDING BILL AFTER MUSK RANT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH," Musk declared in a tweet.