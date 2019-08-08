Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist

Edmund DeMarche
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a top Democrat in the 2020 presidential elections, said President Trump is a white supremacist and has done “everything in his power to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.

Warren made the comments in an interview with The New York Times, which was published early Thursday. The remarks came after two mass shootings last weekend that resulted in 31 deaths. Democrats have placed the blame on Trump’s rhetoric for the shooting. Beto O’Rourke also labeled the president a white supremacist.

Trump has said several times in the past that he is “the least racist person” in the world. He called for unity after the shootings and visited El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday to comfort El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, told The Hill it is irresponsible for these Democrats to assign blame after the shootings.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that “any group of hate” concerns him.

"Whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy. Whether it's Antifa," he said, according to Axios. "Whether it's any group of hate."

