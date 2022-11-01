Election forecasters shift more House races in favor of Republicans one week before midterm elections

Ten Democrat-held congressional seats shifted in the Republicans favor according to Cook Political Report's House forecast, just one week before the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place.

As the midterms near, seats that were anticipated likely wins for the Democratic Party are now appearing vulnerable for Republican pickup following spikes in violent crime, rising prices of gas and consumer goods, concerns over education, and the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

In California's 9th Congressional District, where Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif, currently leads, the race shifted from "Likely Democrat" to "Lean Democrat." The race is also considered "Lean Democrat" by the Fox News Power Rankings.

The race in California's 47th Congressional District, held by Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., since 2019, moved from "Lean Democrat" to a toss-up. Republican Scott Baugh is the Republican nominee competing in the race. Fox News' Power Rankings also consider the House race a toss-up.

In the race to represent California's 26th Congressional District, where Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., is seeking re-election, the rating changed form "Solid Democrat" to "Lean Democrat." Fox News Power Rankings considers the race as "Likely Democrat."

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill, is seeking re-election in Illinois' 6th Congressional District, a race adjusted from "Likely Democrat" to "Lean Democrat" in Cook's forecast. Fox News' Power rankings also views the race as "Lean Democrat."

Illinois' 14th Congressional District, where Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., is vying for two more years in Congress, the forecast shifted in the GOP's favor from "Likely Democrat" to "Lean Democrat." The rating also mirrors Fox News' latest Power Rankings.

New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District from Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., from "Likely Democrat" to "Lean Democrat." The Fox News Power Rankings also consider the race as being "Lean Democrat."

After Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., decided not to seek re-election in New York's 3rd Congressional District, the congressional seat was left open and vulnerable for a GOP pickup. Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican nominee George Santos are competing to represent the district that is now forecasted to be a toss-up after being considered "Lean Democrat."

Fox News' Power Rankings consider the race for the Democratic seat to be a toss-up.

As crime continues to surge in the Empire State, NYPD Detective and Republican candidate Anthony D'Esposito got a boost in his midterm race in New York's 4th Congressional District against Democrat Laura Gillen, after the Cook Report and Fox News Power Rankings adjusted the race from "Lean Democrat" to a toss-up.

The race to represent New York's 25th Congressional District, where Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., is seeking re-election, was "Solid Democrat" until its adjustment to "Likely Democrat" created more wiggle room for Republican La'Ron Singletary before Nov. 8. The rating echoes Fox News' Power Rankings most recent evaluation of the race.

The open seat in Oregon's 5th Congressional District saw the greatest shift towards the GOP, moving from a toss-up to "Lean Republican" and giving Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer the upper hand in her race against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.