Election Brief: Pelosi tells Dems to pay their dues to campaign arm as November election approaches

TOP STORIES

PAY UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly displeased with some of her Democratic colleagues in the chamber for not paying dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Skipping the payments sends a bad message to donors, Pelosi said… Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Speaker Pelosi laments her Democratic colleagues’ lackluster contributions to House Dem re-election arm

SIGHTS ON THE SENATE: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc of New Hampshire won his primary. Now, the retired Army general has a bigger fight ahead goes up against former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a crucial Senate contest that may determine if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections… Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Trump stayed neutral, but MAGA-Republicans, meddling Democrats, win big in New Hampshire's fiery GOP primaries

LET'S TACO 'BOUT IT: First Lady Jill Biden plans to host an event for Hispanic Heritage Month , just a few months after being mocked for comparing Latinos to "breakfast tacos"… Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Jill Biden to host event for Hispanic Heritage Month after comparing Latinos to ‘breakfast tacos’

IS THE BORDER SECURE?: Vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election in the Senate and House of Representatives will not say if they think the border is secure or if they would welcome illegal immigrants into their states after over 2 million illegal migrants came through the southern border this fiscal year… Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Most vulnerable Democrats won't say border is secure, or if they'd welcome illegal migrants in home districts

DEFENDING THE IRS: Several House Democrats facing tough re-election bids, as well as one congressional hopeful, are defending their party's expansion of the Internal Revenue Service … Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris: House Democrat candidates defend Inflation Reduction Act, expansion of IRS

CAMPAIGN TRAIL UPDATES

ALL EYES ON PA: Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has committed to one televised debate with his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz — which will take place two weeks before election day… Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris: Fetterman agrees to a live debate with Oz in late October

SECOND COMING: Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic nominee challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis, has a habit of comparing himself to Jesus Christ… Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Charlie Crist has a history of comparing himself to Jesus Christ, calling opponent 'DeSatan'

DEMS ON DEMS: An increasing trend among top Democrats running for re-election in November's midterms has them pitting themselves against their own party, as well as President Biden, despite their past statements and voting records telling a different story... Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie: Top Democrats try to distance themselves from their party and Biden, but voting records tell a different story

SOFT ON CRIME: The widow of a Philadelphia police officer who was shot and killed in the 1980s is taking aim at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman for appointing an individual who expressed affection for the man convicted of killing her husband to serve on the state's Board of Pardons… Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris and Andrew Murray: Widow of slain Philadelphia officer takes aim at Fetterman for appointing 'buddy' of cop killer to state board

POLLS & PREDICTIONS

CLOSING IN: The GOP is still expected to win the House, but with a slimmer margin than previously anticipated, Fox News' power rankings predict… Read more from Fox News' Rémy Numa: Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories

INDEPENDENTS DRIFT RIGHT: With less than two months until election day, independent voters in key battleground states appear to be far more aligned with Republicans than Democrats, according to several recent statewide polls... Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Independents in key battle ground states far more aligned with Republicans than Democrats

HOW WRONG CAN THEY BE? Many polls infamously predicted GOP losses in key 2018 and 2020 Senate races — and were dead wrong. Fox News asked Democratic and Republican pollsters whether the 2022 midterm polls might have the same issues… Read more: Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in

SEVEN WEEKS TO GO…