Midterm election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

GOP congressional candidate Lisa Scheller released a five-figure digital ad buy against Democratic opponent Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., highlighting a 1996 court case where Wild represented a doctor who performed genital exams on nearly 60 sixth grade girls, claiming it was "without their consent."
"It was horrible. It hurt physically, but it really mentally hurt knowing someone was doing this to me when I didn't want them to do it. The girls were crying and screaming," a narrator spoke over photos of young women in the ad.
"Susan Wild chose to represent a doctor who performed genital exams on nearly 60 young girls without their consent. Wild called the doctors exams 'non-invasive.' With Susan Wild in Congress, is your daughter safe?"
Wild was the attorney in the case, defending Dr. Ramlah Vahanvaty who performed the physical exams on 59 sixth graders at their middle school. The trial concluded that the young girls had not consented to the genital exams and Vahanvaty settled with the families.
Scheller won the Republican primary race in May and is running to oust Wild in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District this fall.
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Mike Pompeo says it’s no surprise he’s back in New Hampshire.
"I’m here. It’s not random," the former secretary of state told Fox News on Tuesday when asked about his latest visit to the state, which for a century has held the first primary in the race for the White House.
Pompeo, taking questions from reporters after headlining "Politics and Eggs" at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, explained that he and his wife Susan are "thinking about what’s the right place for us to continue the fight that I spoke about today. I believe deeply that this country is worth fighting for."
"Whether we’ll decide to get in the race and run for president, I can’t answer. But we are doing the things that one would do to be ready to make such an announcement and then to engage with the American people on the ideas that we believe matter," Pompeo emphasized.
When asked about his timetable regarding a decision on launching a presidential campaign, Pompeo told Fox News that "it will be a handful of months from now before Susan and I are actually able to sort through and figure out what we’re going to do."
Click here to read more from our Fox News report from the campaign trail in New Hampshire
The "nonpartisan" Ohio Debate Commission, formed in 2018 to ensure "fair and substantive debates" between candidates in the state, is being run by a Democrat with a long history of anti-Republican rhetoric and activism.
An investigation by Fox News Digital found that the commission's executive director, Jill Miller Zimon, in addition to unsuccessfully running as a Democrat in multiple state House elections, frequently attacked Republicans over pro-life policies and engaged in activism targeting the late-conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, as well as in support of Democratic candidates, since at least 2009.
Zimon's partisan history elicited strong reaction from the campaign of Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, who is locked in a tight race against Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate.
Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here.
Vulnerable Democrats running in tight midterm races will not say if they oppose amnesty for migrants who entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border.
Fox News Digital reached out to over two dozen Democratic members, asking if they would oppose efforts to provide a pathway to citizenship for all the illegal migrants currently residing in the United States.
More than 200,000 migrants came through the border in August alone, and border officials encountered over 2 million people crossing into the U.S. this fiscal year. After the record number of crossings, none of the Democrats answered whether they believe millions of migrants in the U.S. should be granted amnesty.
One of the few law enforcement officers Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes says endorsed his candidacy is saying he actually never endorsed anybody.
According to Wisconsin Right Now, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Capt. John Siegel, a Democrat, said he never endorsed Barnes and doesn't plan to endorse anyone in the race.
“I do not,” Siegel told the outlet. “I have not endorsed anybody. I spent most of my day Friday trying to get a hold of people asking how did this happen.”
Barnes made the claim about Siegel's endorsement on Sep. 15, when his campaign released a list of nine law enforcement officers it said had endorsed him in his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
“I am not on the list. I was mistakenly added…” Siegel told the outlet. “…I found out on Friday that I was on his endorsement list, and I was not supposed to be on his endorsement list. I talked with one of his staffers and agreed to talk with them when they were in town sometime, which I’ve done with everybody. They said there was a mistake within the clerical part of things. Somehow I got added to the list.”
Siegel added that the campaign agreed to remove his name from the list of endorsements.
Fox News' Power Rankings rates the Wisconsin Senate race as "lean Republican."
A former U.S. soldier, who helped thwart a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 and is now running for Congress in Oregon, says voters are "sick" of the economic woes and rising crime plaguing the state and country.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Alek Skarlatos, the Republican nominee in Oregon's 4th Congressional District, laid out how his military experience had prepared him to represent Oregonians across all political spectrums, especially those tired of the decades-long representation and rule by Democrats in the state. Additionally, he argued he was the better choice over his Democratic opponent to take the country off the unsustainable path it has been on.
"I think people have had enough of this one party leadership that's obviously taken us down the wrong path," Skarlatos said when asked about his chances in the seat slightly favored by Democrats in the November midterm elections.
"I'm appealing to everyone in the district, [including] Democrats who've had enough of the one party rule in this state for 40 years. Things have not improved under that 40 year tenure of the Democrat Party running the state," he later added. "I'm appealing to unaffiliated voters, which I think are going to swing our way in this election regardless. And hopefully the Republicans show up to vote for me as well."
Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here .
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, running against incumbent Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second time, explained that she refused to concede her 2018 election loss because it was "flawed," not because she was trying to change the outcome.
“The issues that I raised in 2018 were not grounded in making me the governor,” Abrams said at a Monday event with The 19th, a progressive news outlet. “Not a single lawsuit filed would have reversed or changed the outcome of the election. My point was that the access to the election was flawed, and I refuse to concede a system that permits citizens to be denied access. That is very different than someone claiming fraudulent outcome.”
Following Abrams' 2018 loss, she claimed Kemp and the Republicans had actively suppressed turnout, a charge Kemp and others dismissed. In the years since, Abrams has become a touchstone of voting reform laws.
Abrams told The 19th that her refusal to concede the election in 2018 was far different than Trump's election rhetoric because she didn't try to change the outcome.
“I will never ever say that it is OK to claim fraudulent outcomes as a way to give yourself power,” Abrams said Monday. “That is wrong. I reject it and will never engage in it. But I do believe that it is imperative, especially those who have the platform and the microphone, to talk about the access."
FIRST ON FOX: Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is headed to New Hampshire this week to support the top two Republicans on the ballot this November in the key general election battleground state.
Haley on Tuesday endorsed GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, who’s running for a fourth two-year term steering the Granite State.
And she also supported former Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who a week ago narrowly captured the Republican nomination for Senate. Bolduc will challenge former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the midterm elections in a race that’s among a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the majority in the chamber.
Haley will team up with Sununu on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Thursday evening, and she’ll join Bolduc for events on Friday. News of the endorsements and Haley’s trip to New Hampshire were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.
A new ad released Tuesday by the Michigan Freedom Fund is blasting the state's incumbent Democratic Attorney General, Dana Nessel, for saying saying that "every school" needs a "drag queen."
The ad, titled "Drag Queens," shows clips of Nessel during a speech on education calling for the presence of drag queens in schools and notes falling test scores among Michigan students.
"I say this: A drag queen for every school," Nessel says during one of the ad's video clips. "That is what would be fun for kids."
"You know what's not a problem for kids who are seeking a good education? Drag queens. Okay? Let me say this: Drag queens-- Not only are they not hurting our kids, drag queens make everything better," she later says in another clip featured in the ad.
The ad also highlighted Nessel's past "bad decisions," noting one instance in which she consumed alcohol to the point of being sick at a Michigan vs. Michigan State college football game.
“Michigan kids don't need drunk history with Dana Nessel and her drag queens, they need real solutions to improve the record low math and reading levels that came as a result of Gretchen Whitmer's school shutdowns,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.
Nessel will face off against Republican nominee Matthew DePerno in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
