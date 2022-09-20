Midterm election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

GOP congressional candidate Lisa Scheller released a five-figure digital ad buy against Democratic opponent Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., highlighting a 1996 court case where Wild represented a doctor who performed genital exams on nearly 60 sixth grade girls, claiming it was "without their consent."

"It was horrible. It hurt physically, but it really mentally hurt knowing someone was doing this to me when I didn't want them to do it. The girls were crying and screaming," a narrator spoke over photos of young women in the ad.

"Susan Wild chose to represent a doctor who performed genital exams on nearly 60 young girls without their consent. Wild called the doctors exams 'non-invasive.' With Susan Wild in Congress, is your daughter safe?"

Wild was the attorney in the case, defending Dr. Ramlah Vahanvaty who performed the physical exams on 59 sixth graders at their middle school. The trial concluded that the young girls had not consented to the genital exams and Vahanvaty settled with the families.

Scheller won the Republican primary race in May and is running to oust Wild in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District this fall.