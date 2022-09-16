Speaker Pelosi laments her Democratic colleagues’ lackluster contributions to House Dem re-election arm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is far from pleased with her Democratic colleagues in the chamber over their less-than-stellar performance when it comes to paying dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Pelosi, who has long been known as a ferocious fundraiser, told colleagues during a closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Wednesday that some donors had complained about how it looks when House members don't contribute to the party, according to a report from Punchbowl.

Pelosi argued that if House Democrats don’t do their part in paying dues to their re-election arm, it doesn’t send a good message to donors, Punchbowl reported.

A Democratic source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the Punchbowl report to Fox News Digital.

The DCCC has struggled for years to get House Democrats to pay their dues to the campaign committee.

According to DCCC statistics, a whopping 98 House Democrats have paid less than half of their dues.

Among those who haven’t ponied up to pay the DCCC is progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has more than $6 million cash on hand in her campaign coffers. Ocasio-Cortez, one of the original members of the group of diverse and progressive House Democrats known as "the Squad," has had her differences with the DCCC in the past couple of years.

Some House Democrats who’ve yet to pay their dues will get another opportunity on Monday, when Majority Whip James Clyburn hosts a fundraising dinner.

The DCCC overall had hauled in over $252 million by the end of July, with more than $118 million in cash on hand. The rival National Republican Congressional Committee – as of the end of July – had brought in roughly $232 million so far this cycle.

Democrats are working to hold on to their razor-thin House majority in the midterm elections. But Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to win back the majority they lost during the 2018 midterms.