Educating Congress on AI capabilities, regulation could be a 'heavy lift': U.S. senator

As tech experts sound the alarm on advanced artificial intelligence, congressional lawmakers were split on the extent to which the federal government is capable of regulating AI platforms.

"I think it's important that the government regulate these platforms," Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost said. "That's one of the major functions of the federal government, to help protect consumers and data and privacy of our citizens."

Frost, the first Gen Z candidate elected to Congress, also said he's not very familiar with many of the new AI platforms.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis said prior experience trying to pass legislation on cryptocurrency showed her it takes a long time to educate senators and their staff on technological capabilities and how to balance innovation with consumer protection.

"So I would say if you apply that same logic to artificial intelligence and its capabilities, it's going to be a heavy lift," the Wyoming Republican said.

Tech giants, including Elon Musk, signed an open letter urging AI labs to pause development of advanced systems, warning that "systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity."

But Rep. Victoria Spartz said "government-regulated monopolies are the most dangerous entity."

Many regulations "actually preclude innovation and preclude small businesses and entrepreneurship," the Indiana Republican continued. "So I think we need to be careful before we decide what to do, but I think improving legal framework is needed."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she thinks the government is equipped to regulate AI if necessary, but acknowledged that the technology is "already way ahead" of lawmakers. Greene said AI is already being used as a "weapon," pointing to deepfake images and scam phone calls.

"We need to catch up and make sure we're doing a good job here so that no one gets harmed or continues to be a victim of scams with AI, those phone calls, but any other AI danger that could happen," the Georgia Republican said.

