Durham Probe
Published

Durham report on Trump Russia probe origins should be finished 'relatively soon,' Garland says

Durham has been investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe since 2019

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
What John Durham's Investigation Has Told Us Video

Paul Gigot interviews Kim Strassel on Durham's prosecution of Igor Danchenko. 

Special Counsel John Durham is expected to finish his report "relatively soon," after years of investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

Garland was asked about Durham’s investigation during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies on the Justice Department’s budget for FY2024.

DESPITE ACQUITTAL, DURHAM TRIAL OF SUSSMANN ADDED TO EVIDENCE CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLOTTED TO TIE TRUMP TO RUSSIA

During questioning about former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who was found not guilty after Durham charged him with making false statements, Garland said answers could come soon.

The jury found that Special Counsel John Durham’s team had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Sussmann’s statement was a lie. 

The jury found that Special Counsel John Durham’s team had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Sussmann’s statement was a lie.  (REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson)

"I think we're going to have to wait until Mr. Durham finishes his report, which should be relatively soon," Garland said.

Durham has been investigating the origins of the FBI's original Trump-Russia probe, also known as "Crossfire Hurricane," since 2019. 

DURHAM PROBE: FBI OFFERED CHRISTOPHER STEELE $1 MILLION TO CORROBORATE TRUMP ALLEGATIONS IN DOSSIER

Barr appointed Durham, who at the time was serving as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Image)

In October 2020, Barr appointed Durham as special counsel to ensure he would be able to continue his investigative work regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Durham has indicted three people as part of his investigation: former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 2021 and Kevin Clinesmith in August 2020.

Sussmann and Danchenko were found to be not guilty. Clinesmith pleaded guilty and served community service time. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

