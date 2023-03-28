Durham report on Trump Russia probe origins should be finished 'relatively soon,' Garland says

Special Counsel John Durham is expected to finish his report "relatively soon," after years of investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

Garland was asked about Durham’s investigation during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies on the Justice Department’s budget for FY2024.

During questioning about former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who was found not guilty after Durham charged him with making false statements, Garland said answers could come soon.

"I think we're going to have to wait until Mr. Durham finishes his report, which should be relatively soon," Garland said.

Durham has been investigating the origins of the FBI's original Trump-Russia probe, also known as "Crossfire Hurricane," since 2019.

Barr appointed Durham, who at the time was serving as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

In October 2020, Barr appointed Durham as special counsel to ensure he would be able to continue his investigative work regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Durham has indicted three people as part of his investigation: former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 2021 and Kevin Clinesmith in August 2020.

Sussmann and Danchenko were found to be not guilty. Clinesmith pleaded guilty and served community service time.