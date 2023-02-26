'Drive out Santos' caravan demands Rep. Santos be expelled from Congress

A group of New York residents protested Saturday around the city's 3rd congressional district calling to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress after new allegations against the embattled Republican came to light.

The "Drive out Santos" caravan was organized by a number of groups calling for Santos' expulsion, including MoveOn, Courage for America, and Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

Protestors were seen carrying signs and banners that said "Enough lies expel Santos now!" and others calling upon Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to take action against Santos.

Other activists partook in chants, calling out "Hey hey, ho ho - Santos has got to go!"

The caravan started out in Long Island, proceeding to make stops at Santos-related locations before ending at the representative's office in Queens.

The "Drive out Santos" caravan says they will never forgive him for lying about a wide range of topics on his background and on scandals that continue to grow, according to Fox 5 New York.

Santos has been plagued with scandals since being voted into Congress in November. He has repeatedly refused to resign from his position after admitting to lying about his education and work history during his 2022 campaign. Santos previously vowed to not take up any committee assignments while also contemplating a re-election run in 2024.

Santos recently admitted to being a "terrible liar" during an interview with Piers Morgan last week. The representative said he assumed he could get away with the fabrications due to no one noticing them during his failed 2020 congressional run.