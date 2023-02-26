Expand / Collapse search
George Santos
Published

'Drive out Santos' caravan demands Rep. Santos be expelled from Congress

Santos has repeatedly refused to resign from his position after admitting to lying about his education and work history

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A group of New York residents protested Saturday around the city's 3rd congressional district calling to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress after new allegations against the embattled Republican came to light. 

The "Drive out Santos" caravan was organized by a number of groups calling for Santos' expulsion, including MoveOn, Courage for America, and Concerned Citizens of NY-03. 

Protestors were seen carrying signs and banners that said "Enough lies expel Santos now!" and others calling upon Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to take action against Santos.

Other activists partook in chants, calling out "Hey hey, ho ho - Santos has got to go!" 

GEORGE SANTOS PRESSED ON DRAG QUEEN HISTORY BY PIERS MORGAN: 'UNLIKELY YOU DID IT ONLY ONCE'

Guests attended "Drive Out Santos: Constituent Caravan Across NY-03" on February 25, 2023, in New Hyde Park, New York.

The caravan started out in Long Island, proceeding to make stops at Santos-related locations before ending at the representative's office in Queens. 

The "Drive out Santos" caravan says they will never forgive him for lying about a wide range of topics on his background and on scandals that continue to grow, according to Fox 5 New York. 

Guests took to the streets of New Hyde Park, New York, for the "Drive out Santos" march.

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos' office for comment but did not hear back in time for publication. 

A GOP CONGRESSMAN FACES ACCUSATIONS OF EMBELLISHING RÉSUMÉ AS REPORT COMPARES HIM TO GEORGE SANTOS' SCANDAL

Santos has been plagued with scandals since being voted into Congress in November. He has repeatedly refused to resign from his position after admitting to lying about his education and work history during his 2022 campaign. Santos previously vowed to not take up any committee assignments while also contemplating a re-election run in 2024. 

There was a charged atmosphere at "Drive Out Santos: Constituent Caravan Across NY-03" on February 25, 2023 in New Hyde Park, New York. 

Santos recently admitted to being a "terrible liar" during an interview with Piers Morgan last week. The representative said he assumed he could get away with the fabrications due to no one noticing them during his failed 2020 congressional run. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

