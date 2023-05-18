Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

'He's done nothing but make it worse': Americans grade President Biden's handling of the border crisis

Texas residents grade Biden's handling of the southern border crisis on a scale of A to F

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers , Gabrielle Reyes | Fox News
close
'He's done nothing but make it worse': Americans grade Biden on border crisis Video

'He's done nothing but make it worse': Americans grade Biden on border crisis

Americans in the Lone Star state graded President Biden's performance handling the border crisis following a few record-breaking single-day migrant crossings.

AUSTIN – Americans in the Lone Star state graded President Biden’s handling of the border crisis amid the fallout of Title 42's expiration. 

"He’s done nothing but make it worse," Ed told Fox News. The Round Rock resident gave Biden an F-minus. 

‘HE’S DONE NOTHING BUT MAKE IT WORSE': AMERICANS GRADE BIDEN ON BORDER CRISIS. WATCH:

'He's done nothing but make it worse': Americans grade Biden on border crisis Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But Girish, of Austin, disagreed, giving Biden an A.

"I think Biden has a lot on his plate," Girish said. "The migration crisis is not high on his plate at the moment."

Texas resident grades Joe Biden

Girish, of Austin, says Biden is focusing on more important issues than immigration.  (Gabrielle Reyes/Fox News Digital)

‘HE’S NOT DOING HIS JOB': AMERICANS GRADE HOMELAND SECURITY CHIEF'S PERFORMANCE AMID TITLE 42 FALLOUT

Title 42 allowed U.S. officials to quickly expel migrants of specific countries without letting them seek asylum. But the policy, implemented during the Trump administration to reduce the spread of COVID-19, expired May 11.

Border authorities encountered more than 10,000 migrants per day for the three days ahead of Title 42's termination, breaking the record for single-day border crossings, Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News. By comparison, Border Patrol agents on average encountered just under 7,000 migrants per day over the past year, according to CBP data. 

A TEXAS BORDER TOWN BRACES FOR A POTENTIAL MIGRANT SURGE AS TITLE 42 LIFTS:

El Paso braces for potential chaos along the southern border as Title 42 lifts Video

AMERICANS GRADE BIDEN'S HANDLING OF BORDER CRISIS: ‘AN F ON EVERYTHING’

"I feel like he's doing the best he can," Art, of Amarillo, said, grading Biden a B.

The president said Sunday that the situation at the border looked "much better than you all expected." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, meanwhile, described the Biden administration's recent efforts to control illegal immigration as "extraordinary" and said migrant crossings had dropped 50% since May 11.

But some Americans remained unsatisfied with the chief executive's handling of the border crisis.

Biden's handling of the border is "not any better" than Mayorkas, Dan, of Kansas City, told Fox News. He gave both the president and Mayorkas D-minus grades.  

American grades Biden on border crisis

Dan, of Kansas City, says Biden and Mayorkas are both giving poor performances in their handling of the southern border crisis. (Gabrielle Reyes/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Joe, of Texas, gave Biden a C-plus. 

"I don't hear him say a whole lot about it," he said. "He should speak on it a little bit."

To hear more Americans evaluate Biden's handling of the border crisis, click here

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 

More from Politics