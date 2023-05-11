Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Dramatic footage captures chaos at the southern border as Title 42 reaches expiration: SEE IT

Title 42 expired Thursday

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Footage captures crisis at the southern border just before Title 42 ends Video

Footage captures crisis at the southern border just before Title 42 ends

Dramatic footage shows the scene at the southern border as tens of thousands of migrants seek entry into the U.S. after the expiration of Title 42.

Title 42, the Trump-era policy  used to manage the border crisis by allowing the swift expulsion of illegal migrants from the U.S., reached its expiration date Thursday.

In anticipation of that expiration, tens of thousands of migrants began journeying through Mexico in hopes of finding asylum in the United States. 

The unfolding crisis is quickly turning into one of the largest migrant surges America's southern border has ever seen.

MIGRANTS AWAIT ENDING OF TITLE 42, SET UP TENT CITIES ALONG THE SOUTHERN BORDER

  • Border
    Image 1 of 8

    Migrants make their way into the Rio Grande as they cross to enter the United States May 11, 2023, in Matamoros, Mexico.  (Joe Raedle)

  • Migrants speak with national guardsmen
    Image 2 of 8

    Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States May 11, 2023, in Matamoros, Mexico.  (Joe Raedle)

  • National Guard soldier
    Image 3 of 8

    A Texas National Guard soldier bars journalists from approaching migrants who had crossed over from Mexico May 9, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (John Moore)

  • Migrants at the border
    Image 4 of 8

    Hundreds of migrants wait to cross the United States border before the Title 42 policy comes to an end in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 10, 2023.  (David Peinado Romero)

  • MIGRANTS in Rio Grande
    Image 5 of 8

    Migrants walk into the Rio Grande from the bank of the river as they cross to enter the United States May 11, 2023, in Matamoros, Mexico.  (Joe Raedle)

  • MIGRANts in boats
    Image 6 of 8

    Migrants cross the Suchiate River, which marks the Guatemala-Mexico border, May 9, 2023, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.  (Jose Torres)

  • MIGRANTS on a freight train
    Image 7 of 8

    Immigrants ride atop a freight train while en route to the U.S.-Mexico border May 10, 2023, near Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore)

  • MIGRANTS PRAY
    Image 8 of 8

    Immigrants pray while hoping to be processed by U.S. border agents for asylum after crossing over from Mexico May 9, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.  (John Moore/)

On Tuesday, President Biden said he anticipated the crisis at the border will be "chaotic for a while."

El PASO BORDER SHELTERS ALREADY ‘OVERWHELMED’ BEFORE THE END OF TITLE 42

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded about 10,000 migrant encounters daily in the days leading up to Title 42's expiration, but this number is expected to increase. 

  • Immigrants wait in lines
    Image 1 of 8

    Immigrants wait at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to be processed for asylum by U.S. border agents May 8, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.  (John Moore)

  • IMMIGgrants seek asylum
    Image 2 of 8

    Ecuadoran immigrant Janina, 4, stands by her father and other immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. awaiting processing by Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, May 10, 2023, in Yuma, Arizona. (Mario Tama)

  • Border Patrol hands out bracelets to large group of migrants
    Image 3 of 8

    U.S. Border Patrol agents hand out bracelets as they process asylum seekers waiting between a double fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday in San Diego.  (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

  • IMMIGRANT camp
    Image 4 of 8

    Immigrants from Venezuela cover up during a dust storm at a makeshift immigrant camp located between the Rio Grande and the U.S.-Mexico border fence May 10, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.  (John Moore)

  • Migrant with dog
    Image 5 of 8

    A Venezuelan migrant lies with a dog in a tent as he waits with others outside the Central Bank of Honduras to withdraw money to continue a journey to the United States in Tegucigalpa May 10, 2023.  (Orlando Sierra)

  • Migrants wait for processing
    Image 6 of 8

    Migrants wait to be processed by United States authorities on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border, seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, May 11, 2023.  (Guillermo Arias)

  • Minutemen pass through a stretch of remote Sonoran desert that has been damaged by groups of migrants having to discard clothing and medicine on their journey north. Thirty miles from the mexican border, Minutemen volunteers from across America spend time patrolling a large private ranch in the Altar Valley of southern Arizona, searching for "illegal" migrants making their way north through the harsh desert terrain. Although most of the Minutemen carry guns, they are under strict instructions to not chase or apprehend migrants, but instead to report sightings to the border patrol.
    Image 7 of 8

    Minutemen pass through a stretch of remote Sonoran Desert damaged by groups of migrants having to discard clothing and medicine on their journey north.   (Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images)

  • MIGRANTS in Texas
    Image 8 of 8

    Migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church before the lifting of Title 42 in El Paso, Texas, May 3, 2023.  (Paul Ratje)

The chief of Border Patrol released a memo that revealed agents would begin releasing migrants into America without a court date if the border becomes overwhelmed.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

