Americans grade Biden's handling of border crisis: 'An F on everything'

EL PASO, TEXAS - Residents of the besieged border town weighed in on President Biden’s handling of the border crisis, with one resident saying he has "no grasp" of the severity of the crisis that they face every day.

"He just really has no grasp of the idea of how serious it is," Terry told Fox News Digital.

El Paso has seen thousands of migrants hit the city in recent days, with migrants camped out along the sidewalks -- leading authorities to launch a "targeted enforcement operation" to attempt to process some of those coming across illegally.

It is part of a broader migrant wave ahead of the ending of the Title 42 public health order on Thursday night. The order has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents were asked to grade Biden’s handling of the crisis. Most residents Fox spoke with gave him a low grades from C to F, but one resident said they would give him an A.

That range of opinions was shown when they were asked about how Biden handled the crisis.

"I think the president is doing a wonderful job. Him and Miss Kamala [Harris]are doing a wonderful job," Antonio said.

Ralph told Fox News, "We were better with Trump. You know, gasoline was cheaper. The border was sealed. I mean, there was no inflation."

Biden said this week that he believed the situation at the border will be "chaotic for a while," while DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it would take time for the results of the plan in place to be realized.

One resident felt like Biden should be more muscular in his negotiations with Mexico.

"Biden and his group, I don't think they should ask. There's times when America needs to throw its weight around," Terry said. "This is one of them. He should tell the president of Mexico ‘you and I are going to get together on this date and we are going to talk. If you do not show up, we will take action on our own.’ He needs to use he needs to use the power he has."

Lauren said they were not convinced by Biden’s claim that it would eventually stop being chaotic.

"He says it's going to be chaotic, and he says it may go away, but I don't think it's going to I think it's just going to stay chaotic since it ends," she said.

Meanwhile, one resident said the media was not showing the full picture of what is happening in their area.

"I just feel like they should really show what's really happening. Don't go show little perks and pieces where, okay, they're getting food or they're being served or they're getting, um, shelter. No, show the real people out there on the street show what's really happening to them," Cecelia said.

