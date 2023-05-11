Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Americans grade Biden's handling of border crisis: 'An F on everything'

Title 42 ends on Thursday, as migration to the border surges

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers , Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Residents of El Paso, Texas have been grading Biden on his handling of the migrant crisis as the southern border as the Title 42 public health order ends.

EL PASO, TEXAS - Residents of the besieged border town weighed in on President Biden’s handling of the border crisis, with one resident saying he has "no grasp" of the severity of the crisis that they face every day.

"He just really has no grasp of the idea of how serious it is," Terry told Fox News Digital.

El Paso has seen thousands of migrants hit the city in recent days, with migrants camped out along the sidewalks -- leading authorities to launch a "targeted enforcement operation" to attempt to process some of those coming across illegally.

‘AN F ON EVERYTHING’: EL PASO RESIDENTS GRADE BIDEN'S HANDLING OF THE BORDER CRISIS. WATCH:

BORDER PATROL ENCOUNTERS 10,000 MIGRANTS FOR THIRD DAY IN A ROW AS NUMBERS SWELL BEFORE TITLE 42 DROPS 

It is part of a broader migrant wave ahead of the ending of the Title 42 public health order on Thursday night. The order has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents were asked to grade Biden’s handling of the crisis. Most residents Fox spoke with gave him a low grades from C to F, but one resident said they would give him an A.

That range of opinions was shown when they were asked about how Biden handled the crisis.

Border

As seen from an aerial view, immigrants wait at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to be processed for asylum by U.S. border agents on May 8, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. A surge of immigrants trying to cross the border is expected with the end of the U.S. government's COVID-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"I think the president is doing a wonderful job. Him and Miss Kamala [Harris]are doing a wonderful job," Antonio said.

Ralph told Fox News, "We were better with Trump. You know, gasoline was cheaper. The border was sealed. I mean, there was no inflation."

Biden said this week that he believed the situation at the border will be "chaotic for a while," while DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it would take time for the results of the plan in place to be realized.

One resident felt like Biden should be more muscular in his negotiations with Mexico.

El Paso resident on border crisis

El Paso, Texas, resident Terry said President Biden needs to use his power to push negotiations with Mexico to handle the immigration crisis. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

EL PASO BORDER SHELTERS ALREADY ‘OVERWHELMED' BEFORE THE END OF TITLE 42

"Biden and his group, I don't think they should ask. There's times when America needs to throw its weight around," Terry said. "This is one of them. He should tell the president of Mexico ‘you and I are going to get together on this date and we are going to talk. If you do not show up, we will take action on our own.’ He needs to use he needs to use the power he has."

Lauren said they were not convinced by Biden’s claim that it would eventually stop being chaotic.

"He says it's going to be chaotic, and he says it may go away, but I don't think it's going to I think it's just going to stay chaotic since it ends," she said.

BORDER PATROL CLEARS WAY FOR MORE MIGRANT RELEASES TO CITY STREETS, SOURCES SAY

Meanwhile, one resident said the media was not showing the full picture of what is happening in their area.

"I just feel like they should really show what's really happening. Don't go show little perks and pieces where, okay, they're getting food or they're being served or they're getting, um, shelter. No, show the real people out there on the street show what's really happening to them," Cecelia said.

