Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New York Attorney General Letitia James spearheading the civil fraud case against former president Donald Trump, took a trip to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to address a crowd of protesters outside the Supreme Court and encourage them to "march to the polls and vote."

James spoke to a crowd gathered outside the high court as justices inside were hearing debates challenging the federal regulation of the abortion pill mifepristone.

"[Get] your hands off our body. Because it's our body, our choice. We will fight. We will win. And we will protect abortion rights now and forever," James shouted from the podium.

"Let's go, women. And let's march to the polls and vote!" she exclaimed.

TRUMP'S $454M JUDGMENT BOND SLASHED BY MORE THAN HALF IN APPEALS COURT RULING

It’s unclear exactly what election in which she was encouraging women to vote, and she didn’t explicitly name a candidate.

The presumptive nominee in the 2024 presidential race for the Republican Party — whose platform generally reflects limiting abortion access — is Donald Trump, whom James is suing.

On Monday, a New York appeals court ruled dealt a significant blow to James’ case by slashing Trump’s $454 million bond by 60% — allowing him to appeal the case further.

James sued Trump under a New York State Executive law that gives broad investigative authority and that was designed to protect against consumer fraud.

LEGAL EXPERTS SAY TRUMP’S WHOPPING NEW YORK FEE COULD BE ‘EXCESSIVE’ UNDER CONSTITUTION: ‘UNHEARD OF’

She accused him and his company of inflating the values of properties in order to secure better rates on loans from banks. In this unusual case, the state couldn’t prove obvious victims Trump had harmed that incurred major losses.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Engoron in February sided against Trump, and imposed what's known as a "disgorgement" — a legal remedy that requires someone who profited illegally to give back any profits made while engaging in the illegal activity.

But the appeals court slashed his judgment by more than half — ordering Trump to pay $175 million in 10 days, which he said he would do.

"I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!" Trump posted to his Truth Social account in all capital letters.

LETITIA JAMES HAD TO 'EAT EVERY SINGLE TWEET' AFTER APPEALS COURT SLASHED TRUMP'S BOND, SAYS ALINA HABBA

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for James on Monday said Trump "is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud."

"The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization," James' spokesperson said. "The $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has vowed to fight the case "all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.