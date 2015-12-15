Donald Trump 'certainly' open to closing parts of the Internet
Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "certainly be open" to closing down parts of the Internet used by the Islamic State to recruit Americans and spread anti-Western propaganda.
After attempting to dodge a question on whether closing up the Internet in certain places would "put the U.S. in line with China and North Korea," the self-funded billionaire conceded that he didn't take issue with it.
"I don't want [terror groups] using our Internet to take our young and impressionable youth," Trump said.
"I would certainly be open to closing certain areas where we are at war with somebody. I sure as hell don't want to let people who want to kill us and kill our nation use our Internet," he added.