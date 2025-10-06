DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon issues 'FAFO' warning regarding threats against her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon issued a warning about making threats against her, saying they're being referred to the U.S. Marshals Service.

"We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots, including those who work for @GavinNewsom," Dhillon wrote in a Sunday night post on X. "Govern yourselves accordingly."

"FAFO," she added, using the acronym for "f--- around and find out."

Dhillon told Fox News Digital on Monday that Justice Department staff alerted her to concerning replies beneath a post she said came from a staffer for California Gov. Gavin Newsom that appeared to blame her for the fire at a South Carolina judge's home.

According to a screenshot, one ominous-sounding post from an X account that no longer exists declared, "I'm just saying Harmeet Dhillon's address can't be hard to find." The screenshot also showed that after the person was asked what they were saying, they replied, "I'll let you know in two weeks."

Those posts appear to have been made in reply to a post from Izzy Gardon, Newsom's communications director.

"A few weeks ago, one of Trump’s top DOJ officials publicly targeted this judge. Today, the judge’s home is on fire," Gardon wrote on Sunday, referring to South Carolina circuit court Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein, whose house burned on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the blaze at Goodstein's home and have not confirmed a cause. Three people were injured, and state investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are leading the probe, officials said.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut retweeted Gardon's post, which included a screenshot of a post that Dhillon made last month.

In that post, Dhillon had declared, "This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not stand for a state court judge’s hasty nullification of our federal voting laws. I will allow nothing to stand in the way of our mandate to maintain clean voter rolls. One Citizen, One Vote!"

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Dhillon indicated that Gardon and Murphy had placed a target on her back for doing her job, describing it as "grossly … outrageous, inappropriate," warning that in the present milieu it "could cause me physical harm."

"Ms. Dhillon owes us a full apology for her blatantly false implications," Gardon said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our office never threatened her, in contrast to the Trump Administration’s vile rhetoric against sitting judges. In recent weeks, Trump officials have referred to judges as ‘terrorists’ and ‘legal insurrectionists . ’ She and her associates own that dangerous, disgraceful, and un-American rhetoric, and she should apologize for that, too," Gardon added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy's office on Monday.