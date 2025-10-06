Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Stephen Miller trashes Dem who blamed 'extreme right' for fire at South Carolina judge's home: 'You are vile'

'While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror,' Miller asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
The Democratic Party 'openly aids' violence, says Stephen Miller Video

The Democratic Party 'openly aids' violence, says Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller argues the Democratic Party intentionally uses incendiary language to intimidate foes on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller lambasted Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman of New York after the congressman blamed a fire at a South Carolina Circuit Court judge's property on the political right.

Goldman blamed "the extreme right" for the inferno at the home of Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein, asserting that it was an act of arson.

"Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein. Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??" Goldman said in a post on X.

Miller fired back, excoriating the Democratic lawmaker in a scathing rebuke.

STEPHEN MILLER: THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS A ‘DOMESTIC, EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION’

Left: Stephen Miller; Right: Rep. Dan Goldman

Left: Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to the media after conducting a television interview outside of the White House on Sept. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., leaves following a series of votes at the Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Left: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Right: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"You are vile. Deeply warped and vile. While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest. Despicable," Miller declared. 

"Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice. While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror," he concluded.

SOUTH CAROLINA AG DEMANDS DEATH PENALTY AGAINST CAREER CRIMINAL CHARGED IN COLLEGE STUDENT'S MURDER

What happened in Dallas is ‘more than a wake-up call,’ says Stephen Miller Video

Goldman shot back at Miller.

"Now try answering my question. If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin? It’s pretty simple: do you condemn all political violence or only that against your supporters?" the lawmaker wrote.

SOUTH CAROLINA COURT MOVES FORWARD EXECUTION OF COP KILLER WHO SAYS MOST LAWS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL 

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after walking off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The fire took place Saturday, destroying the home that the Post and Courier reported is owned by Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein and her husband, former South Carolina state lawmaker Arnold Goodstein,. Footage of the blaze showed a massive plume of smoke billowing from the home, which was engulfed in flames. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FITSNews reported that South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kittredge wrote in a message that "Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started," but that "Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs."

"Arnie’s injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital," Kittredge communicated, according to the outlet. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue