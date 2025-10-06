Stephen Miller trashes Dem who blamed 'extreme right' for fire at South Carolina judge's home: 'You are vile'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller lambasted Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman of New York after the congressman blamed a fire at a South Carolina Circuit Court judge's property on the political right.

Goldman blamed "the extreme right" for the inferno at the home of Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein, asserting that it was an act of arson.

"Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein. Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??" Goldman said in a post on X.

Miller fired back, excoriating the Democratic lawmaker in a scathing rebuke.

"You are vile. Deeply warped and vile. While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest. Despicable," Miller declared.

"Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice. While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror," he concluded.

Goldman shot back at Miller.

"Now try answering my question. If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin? It’s pretty simple: do you condemn all political violence or only that against your supporters?" the lawmaker wrote.

The fire took place Saturday, destroying the home that the Post and Courier reported is owned by Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein and her husband, former South Carolina state lawmaker Arnold Goodstein,. Footage of the blaze showed a massive plume of smoke billowing from the home, which was engulfed in flames.

FITSNews reported that South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kittredge wrote in a message that "Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started," but that "Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs."

"Arnie’s injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital," Kittredge communicated, according to the outlet.