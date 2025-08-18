Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump blasts 'lightweight' Dem senator who criticized Putin summit in Alaska: 'Stupid'

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., claimed 'Putin got everything he wanted' when criticizing Trump's meeting in Alaska

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Putin wouldn't have had this meeting with Joe Biden, says Mike Pompeo Video

Putin wouldn't have had this meeting with Joe Biden, says Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the aftermath of the Trump-Putin summit on 'Sunday Night in America.'

President Donald Trump fired off insults toward Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., in a Sunday post on Truth Social in response to the senator's criticism of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president described Murphy as "very unattractive (both inside and out)," "stupid," and "a lightweight," after the senator claimed "Putin got everything he wanted" during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Murphy also described the meeting, which was held to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, as "a disaster," "an embarrassment for the United States" and "a failure."

‘OUR POSITION IS CLEAR:’ ZELENSKYY AND EU DISMISS CEDING UKRAINIAN LAND TO RUSSIA

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

President Trump blasted Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, as a "lightweight," calling the lawmaker "unattractive" and "stupid," after he criticized the Trump-Putin summit. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Murphy shared a clip of his appearance on his X account, captioning the video with more criticism of Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

"The Putin-Trump meeting was a disaster, as predicted. Putin got everything he wanted: a photo op legitimizing his war crimes, no ceasefire, and no sanctions or new weapons for Ukraine. Trump's goal was to keep Putin happy. He succeeded," Murphy wrote.

Trump pushed back, asserting in his Truth Social post, "The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said ‘Putin got everything that he wanted.’ Actually, ‘nobody got anything,’ too soon, but getting close. Murphy is a lightweight who thinks it made the Russian President look good in coming to America.

"Actually, it was very hard for President Putin to do so. This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so," he added.

ZELENSKYY ARRIVES IN WASHINGTON, DC FOR TRUMP MEETING, URGES LASTING PEACE WITH RUSSIA

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven European leaders will meet with Trump in Washington, D.C. on Monday to continue seeking an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!" Trump said in a separate Sunday night post on Truth Social.

US ambassador to NATO previews Zelenskyy-Trump meeting Video

In a third post on Sunday, Trump said Zelenskyy "can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight." 

Trump continued, "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

