Blue city crime drives Trump DOJ battle with major Democrat-led county on concealed carry rights

As violent crime surges across America’s largest Democratic-run cities, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is stepping in — this time, suing Los Angeles County for illegally blocking citizens from defending themselves.

The new lawsuit marks the latest clash in a growing battle between the Trump administration’s DOJ and Democrat-led cities over public safety and constitutional rights.

Filed by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, the lawsuit accuses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) of engaging in a "pattern or practice" of delaying or denying concealed carry weapon permits (CCW) for law-abiding citizens.

Federal investigators found that out of more than 8,000 applications, only two were approved — with some residents waiting up to two years just for an interview. Critics say that failure leaves thousands of Angelenos defenseless while robberies, assaults and carjackings surge across the city.

However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office pushed back and told Fox News Digital that recent reports indicate the city is on pace for its "lowest homicide total in 60 years."

"Los Angeles County may not like that right, but the Constitution does not allow them to infringe upon it," said Attorney General Pam Bondi, defending the federal government’s action. "This Department of Justice will continue to fight for the Second Amendment."

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said in a statement they have processed all concealed carry weapons applications in compliance with state and local laws.

"It is important to clarify that the LASD’s CCW Unit has been issuing permits at a significantly increased rate, contrary to the statistics and information cited by the Department of Justice in its complaint," spokesperson Nicole Nishida said, according to the Associated Press.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who is also suing the county, called Los Angeles "a real outlier," noting that residents wait over a year for an interview while San Francisco and even Washington, D.C. process permits in days.

"Imagine if you had to get a license to enjoy your First Amendment rights, and then the government just sat on it forever. A right is a right. The Second Amendment is not a second-class right," Dhillon told Fox News Digital.

With violent crime rising across the county, Dhillon argued that broader CCW access is not just about constitutional law, but about safety.

"With violent crime in Los Angeles, I think the best offense is a good defense. The more citizens who are responsible carriers in public places, the better," she said. "Where a crime is occurring and a trained armed citizen is there to help save a life or interrupt a serious crime, that keeps all of us safer. And that is literally the reason why we have a Second Amendment in the first place."

"Between January 2024 and March 2025, almost 4,000 applications for new CCW permits were made in Los Angeles, and two were approved," Dhillon continued. "It takes Los Angeles County nine months just to begin processing the applications. Some people have been waiting three years. The median delay is over a year."

Dhillon called this delay "outrageous" as it's a basic right for law-abiding citizens.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli underscored the public safety angle in the DOJ's news release.

"Citizens living in high-crime areas cannot afford to wait to protect themselves with firearms while Los Angeles County dithers," Essayli said. "The right to bear arms is among the founding principles of our nation. It can and must be upheld."

Dhillon added that despite California layering on restrictions, responsible citizens should not be barred from exercising their rights.

"I personally feel much safer having firearms in my possession in my home and on my person. It allows me to defend myself and potentially others," Dhillon explained.

When asked how Los Angeles could address the backlog, Dhillon pointed to a straightforward solution.

"They need to just hire more people to do this… There shouldn’t be a three-year wait. It should be a couple of days or a week to get your paperwork back once they run your fingerprints, ensure you’re not a criminal, and confirm you’ve had training. And boom, off you go."

She pointed to Washington, D.C., as an example and proof it can be done.

"I walked into the municipal building, got fingerprinted, submitted proof of firearms training, and six days later, I got it. That’s because they prioritize it. They treat it seriously. Los Angeles can do the same if they choose to."

Dhillon emphasized that many residents aren’t even applying for permits because they know the wait will stretch for years.

"There are only 4,000 people mentioned in this lawsuit because people don’t bother to apply when their friends tell them the wait is three years," Dhillon explained.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., echoed Dhillon’s concerns.

"California continues to face some of the highest crime rates in the nation," Kiley told Fox News Digital. "Every law-abiding citizen should have the right and ability to protect themselves and their families. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has created significant barriers to that right, with excessive delays and waitlists. I urge the LASD to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice to streamline this process."

Dhillon closed with a firm message to Los Angeles officials — and to citizens nationwide.

"I think an armed citizenry is a safe citizenry. We have seen a lot of violence in our country recently and no one to push back. It is about time that American citizens stepped up and took responsibility for their own defense safely," she said. "We should be encouraging gun safety, we should be encouraging gun education, we should be encouraging gun ownership in this country."

