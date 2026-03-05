Illegal alien allegedly ran fake DHS branch, passed out 'immunity' cards during a $400 fraudulent course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal migrant has been indicted after he allegedly created a fake branch of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and held fraudulent training seminars to sell DHS and FBI identification cards to attendees, saying the IDs would provide "immunity" from federal immigration officers.

Brazilian national Mario Cesar Dos Santos, Jr., 50, was indicted and arrested in Ocala, Florida, last week for fraudulent use of government seals.

He was allegedly the self-proclaimed president of the "Chaplain Emergency Management Agency," which he referred to as "CEMA," a completely fake government agency that swindled attendees into believing they were paying for immunity from federal immigration officials.

"FEMA is cracking down on those who don't just scam our programs but hijack our identity, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "This individual — a Brazilian illegal alien who overstayed his visa — did more than just break our laws. This illegal alien brazenly defrauded our government by running a shadow agency."

"We have ZERO tolerance for anyone who weaponizes our seal to build a fraudulent platform or subvert our immigration system. Working with DHS — Homeland Security Investigations and the DOJ, we will ensure that those who exploit our credentials face the full weight of the law," the spokesperson added.

Dos Santos allegedly charged a $400 fee (generating $14,000 in total revenue) for individuals who took the fake course and received a certificate that featured the FBI and DHS seals as well as the "CEMA" seal falsely associated with FEMA.

The indictment was brought against Dos Santos by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida after DHS, FBI and FEMA investigated the case.

Dos Santos now faces deportation proceedings after he overstayed an expired visa.

The news of his deportation comes as President Donald Trump ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday from her role in the administration and appointed her special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a security initiative in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump promptly named Noem’s successor, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., in a Truth Social post Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump posted.

"Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024," Trump continued. "A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda."

Sources familiar with the transition told Fox News Digital that Noem’s relationships with countries like Chile, Argentina and others which she dealt with during her role at DHS prepared her for the new gig.

