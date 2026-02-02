Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

DOJ removes Ed Martin from Trump admin's Weaponization Working Group amid increased activity

Former January 6 defense attorney was removed from Weaponization Working Group as panel increases meeting frequency

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , David Spunt Fox News
The Justice Department (DOJ) has removed its pardon attorney from an internal "Weaponization Working Group," even as officials say the politically sensitive panel is now meeting more frequently, Fox News has learned.

Ed Martin currently serves as the DOJ’s pardon attorney, a role appointed by President Donald Trump that involves reviewing clemency applications and advising the White House on pardons and commutations. He had also participated in the department’s internal Weaponization Working Group.

A DOJ spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Monday that Martin had been removed from the working group, though it was not immediately clear why.

"President Trump appointed Ed Martin as Pardon Attorney and Ed continues to do a great job in that role," a DOJ spokesperson said.

Ed Martin speaking at a press conference.

Ed Martin speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump nominated Martin, a former defense attorney who represented Americans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia in February of last year.

But after concerns from lawmakers stalled Martin’s confirmation, Trump withdrew the nomination.

Trump instead nominated Jeanine Pirro for the role, and she was ultimately confirmed.

Justice Department sign outside building.

The Justice Department confirmed it removed its pardon attorney from an internal Weaponization Working Group as the panel increases meetings, Fox News has learned. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Martin was appointed to serve as U.S. pardon attorney on May 14, 2025, and was named by Trump at the time to serve as director of the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group, a role he held until his removal was announced Monday.

The working group was formed in early 2025 and is now meeting more frequently, with the goal of eventually meeting daily. It is an internal review body created to examine claims that federal law enforcement and prosecutorial powers were misused for political or partisan purposes.

Letitia James angrily gestures and points finger

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on Feb. 14, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago)

Martin has previously drawn scrutiny over his actions involving New York Attorney General Letitia James. In August, a lawyer representing James criticized Martin for visiting her Brooklyn residence and publicly suggesting she resign, calling the visit a "made-for-media stunt."

Martin later said he visited the property to "lay eyes on it" and shared images of the visit on social media.

He was subsequently granted special prosecutorial authority to pursue mortgage fraud investigations involving James and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., both of whom have denied wrongdoing and described the probes as politically motivated.

Martin also urged James to step down in a letter he described as "confidential" but later shared publicly on X.

