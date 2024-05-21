DOJ files lawsuit against Oklahoma challenging state immigration law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma, challenging a state law which imposes criminal penalties on illegal immigrants.

The DOJ argued that enforcing immigration laws is a federal matter and Oklahoma "cannot disregard the U.S. Constitution and settled Supreme Court precedent."

Last week, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond vowed to uphold the law and accused the Biden administration of being "‘committed’ to subverting the immigration laws of this country."

UNUSED COVID-19 FUNDS WOULD BUILD BORDER WALL UNDER NEW SENATE BILL

"We have brought this action to ensure that Oklahoma adheres to the Constitution and the framework adopted by Congress for regulation of immigration," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.