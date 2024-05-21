Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION

DOJ files lawsuit against Oklahoma challenging state immigration law

The DOJ argued that enforcing immigration laws is a federal matter

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma, challenging a state law which imposes criminal penalties on illegal immigrants. 

The DOJ argued that enforcing immigration laws is a federal matter and Oklahoma "cannot disregard the U.S. Constitution and settled Supreme Court precedent." 

Last week, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond vowed to uphold the law and accused the Biden administration of being "‘committed’ to subverting the immigration laws of this country." 

Close up of Oklahoma AG

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond vowed to fight to uphold the state's immigration law. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

"We have brought this action to ensure that Oklahoma adheres to the Constitution and the framework adopted by Congress for regulation of immigration," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

