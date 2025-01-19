Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

DOGE bro Ramaswamy likely to announce Ohio governor run by month's end: sources

Ramaswamy appears to be moving quickly in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. DeWine of Ohio

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump will 'lift the wet blanket' off of America's economy, self-governance: Vivek Ramaswamy Video

Trump will 'lift the wet blanket' off of America's economy, self-governance: Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy echoes the cautious optimism the Republican Party is feeling on Election Day.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is expected to announce a run for governor in his home state of Ohio by the last week of January, a source close to the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur told Fox News Digital.

The development on his timetable comes two days after multiple sources confirmed to Fox News that Ramaswamy, who along with Elon Musk is co-leader of President-elect Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, was likely to launch a gubernatorial campaign "shortly."

"Vivek’s base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly," an Ohio operative familiar with Ramaswamy’s thinking told Fox News on Friday.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before former President Trump takes the stage at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2024, in New York City. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

DeWine on Friday announced that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by former Sen. JD Vance until earlier this month, when the vice president-elect stepped down ahead of Monday's inauguration.

MUSK AND RAMASWAMY IGNITE MAGA WAR OVER SKILLED WORKER IMIMGRATION

Before the Senate announcement, Husted had planned to run for governor in 2026 to succeed DeWine. Ramaswamy, for his part, had expressed interest in serving in the Senate. 

DeWine's decision to choose Husted to fill the vacant Senate seat appeared to accelerate Ramaswamy's move toward launching a run for governor.

DeWine and Husted

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces his appointment of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, right, to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Vice President-elect JD Vance at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Ramaswamy, 39, who launched his presidential campaign in February 2023, saw his stock rise as he went from a long shot to a contender for the Republican nomination.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Ramaswamy campaigned on what he called an "America First 2.0" agenda and was one of Trump's biggest supporters in the field of rivals, calling Trump the "most successful president in our century."

Trump smiles as Ramaswamy waves from New Hampshire stage

Vivek Ramaswamy endorses former President Trump during a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Jan. 16, 2024. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

He dropped his White House bid a year ago after a distant fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and quickly endorsed Trump, becoming a top surrogate on the campaign trail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy was named along with Musk, the world's richest person, to lead DOGE, in an announcement in November by Trump.

Ohio, which was once a top general election battleground, has shifted red over the past decade as Republicans have dominated statewide elections.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

Related Topics

More from Politics