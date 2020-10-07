Expand / Collapse search
Trump 'reports no symptoms' as he recovers from coronavirus diagnosis; Top aid tests positive

President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced Tuesday afternoon that the president "reports no symptoms" of the novel coronavirus after doctors discharged Trump from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller was announced on Tuesday to have tested positive for the virus, following an outbreak at the White House that infected Trump and many others.

The White House on Tuesday also released updated safety precautions for staff at the executive residence after the president's diagnosis.

