DNC showing the 'real disconnect' between Dem rhetoric and nightly riots in cities., says Byron York

The rising violence in Democrat-run cities is not a "point of pride" at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Washington Examiner columnist Byron York said on Wednesday.

"There was a real disconnect between what's going on in Portland and other cities and what you were hearing from the Democratic National Convention," the Fox News contributor told “America’s Newsroom.”

"Remember, it is not just Portland where they have nightly riots ... Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York and other cities that have had ... just really, really big spikes in violent crime and all of them are governed by progressive Democrats."

York said some Democratic leaders seem to side with the violent forces in their own cities, "something that you will hear a lot from Republicans next week, but apparently not at all from Democrats."

He pointed out that Portland's mayor and the state's governor blamed the violence on the federal government but when President Trump pulled federal agents, the violence didn't stop.

In an op-ed titled, "The 'sad telethon,' Night Two," York said it was another night of "attack, attack, attack" Trump until Dr. Jill Biden introduced her husband, and "then things got better. Much better."

But despite the party formally nominating the former vice president, York did point out there is still an obvious split.

"Four years ago we talked about it as the Bernie/Hillary split. Now the Bernie/Biden split," he said. "It's still a split."