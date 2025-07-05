DHS: Several criminal illegal aliens deported to South Sudan after delays from 'activist judges'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eight criminal illegal aliens were deported to South Sudan on Independence Day, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Saturday, after what it called "weeks of delays by activist judges" that left ICE officers stranded and at risk.

"These sickos were finally deported to South Sudan on Independence Day," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"After weeks of delays by activist judges that put our law enforcement in danger, ICE deported these eight barbaric criminal illegal aliens who are so heinous even their own countries will not accept them."

The deportation effort had been blocked by a series of lower court rulings, which the Supreme Court overturned July 3, granting the Trump administration’s motion to enforce its third-country removal policy. The eight men had been held in Djibouti as legal challenges played out.

According to DHS, the eight men had extensive and violent criminal histories.

Enrique Arias-Hierro, a Cuban national, was convicted of homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer. Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones, also from Cuba, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery, larceny and drug trafficking.

Thongxay Nilakout, a Laotian national, was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery and sentenced to life in prison.

Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, from Mexico, was convicted of second-degree murder and also sentenced to life confinement.

Dian Peter Domach, a South Sudanese national, had convictions for robbery, multiple gun offenses and driving under the influence.

Kyaw Mya of Burma was convicted of lascivious acts with a child under the age of 12 and served part of a 10-year sentence.

Nyo Myint, also from Burma, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a mentally and physically incapacitated victim and faced additional charges of aggravated assault.

Tuan Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese national, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault and sentenced to 22 years.

"These are not just immigration cases," McLaughlin said. "These are threats to American communities that judges tried to force ICE to return to the United States."

DHS credited the Supreme Court’s clarification order for breaking the logjam and allowing ICE to complete the mission.

"This was a win for the rule of law, safety and security of the American people," its statement said.

DHS also thanked ICE officers who had been stranded abroad during the court-imposed pause.

"We thank our brave ICE law enforcement for their sacrifice to defend our freedoms," McLaughlin said. "We will continue to fight for the freedoms of Americans while these far-left activists continue to try and force us to bring murderers, pedophiles and rapists back to the U.S."



The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.