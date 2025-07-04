Expand / Collapse search
Federal Courts

Federal judge halts Trump administration deportation of eight migrants to South Sudan

Federal ruling temporarily halts deportation of eight criminal migrants to South Sudan on Independence Day

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
A federal judge on Friday halted the Trump administration's efforts to deport eight migrants to South Sudan, the latest case testing the legality of the Trump administration's push to ship illegal immigrants to third countries. 

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington made the ruling, on the July 4 holiday, in order to give the migrants time to make an argument to a Massachusetts court. 

The eight men, who are from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Burma, Sudan and Vietnam, argue their deportations to South Sudan would violate the Constitution, which prohibits "cruel and unusual" punishment, Reuters reported. They have been convicted of various crimes, with four of them convicted of murder, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

row of people walking into military plane

Illegal migrants line up on a military plane to head back to Ecuador. On Friday, a federal judge halted the Trump administration's efforts to send eight migrants to South Sudan.  (Fox News)

They were detained for six weeks on a military base in Djibouti instead of being brought back to the United States.

On Thursday, the migrants filed new claims after the Supreme Court said that a federal judge in Boston could no longer require the Department of Homeland Security to hold them, Reuters reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House

Friday's order stops the U.S. government from moving the men until 4:30 p.m. ET. They were scheduled to be removed to South Sudan on a 7 p.m. flight. 

During Friday's hearing, a government lawyer argued that court orders halting agreed-upon deportations pose a serious problem for U.S. diplomatic relations and would make foreign countries less likely to accept transfers of migrants in the future.

The case is the latest development over the legality of the Trump administration's campaign to deter immigration by shipping migrants to locations other than their countries of origin pursuant to deals with other countries, according to Reuters. 

"It seems to me almost self-evident that the United States government cannot take human beings and send them to circumstances in which their physical well-being is at risk simply either to punish them or send a signal to others," Moss said during the hearing.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

